Chelsea transfer news: Like Jacquet, these Ligue 1 gems could catch Rosenior's eye

Chelsea missed the boat with Jeremy Jacquet, who will ultimately sign for Liverpool next summer. But the English club, managed by Liam Rosenior, could turn their attention to other Ligue 1 gems to strengthen.

Chelsea's management in recent years raises questions, as the English club seem to be in a permanent transfer window. The squad is constantly changing, sometimes against all common sense – the number of goalkeepers being a prime example – while the sporting directorate has a particular appetite for young players.

Having attempted to sign Jeremy Jacquet, Chelsea could turn their attention to 5 other young profiles from the French league for the summer 2026 transfer window.

Barco: The Strasbourg pipeline in motion for Chelsea

The Argentine is a fairly obvious option: linked to Chelsea via BlueCo, RC Strasbourg now expect to see all their best players leave for the Blues.

This will soon be the case with Emanuel Emegha (22), and Valentin Barco could follow the Dutchman, with the 21-year-old midfielder having been linked with the 5th-placed Premier League side since Liam Rosenior's departure to England.

Under contract until June 2029, the versatile number 32 could fetch a handsome sum for Strasbourg, with Transfermarkt valuing him at £21.2m (€25m).

Sangare: The Lens sensation attracting the Premier League and Chelsea

The Lens sensation of the season, alongside other players such as Florian Thauvin and Matthieu Udol, Mamadou Sangare has attracted interest from 3 Premier League heavyweights, including Chelsea, since last December according to Team Talk.

Signed for £6.8m (€8m) by RC Lens during the summer 2025 window, the 22-year-old Malian is worth a "substantial" amount according to his club, who will not hesitate to make a significant profit on the player.

According to Team Talk, Manchester United are the "favourites" for Mamadou Sangare, but it is up to Chelsea to turn the situation around when it matters, namely in summer 2026.

Bouaddi: Chelsea ready to beat PSG?

Could the LOSC gem escape PSG this summer? The Parisian club have no particular option on Ayyoub Bouaddi, but his case has interested sporting director Luis Campos for many months already, and PSG seems the ideal next step for the player's career.

For their part, Lille recently extended their 18-year-old midfielder's contract, with the aim of being in a position of strength next summer. The Frenchman's case should therefore shake up the summer 2026 window, and Chelsea, already mentioned in connection with the player by Caught Offside, should go all out, while Arsenal added his name to their shortlist this winter, in vain.

Will the Blues be more persuasive than the Gunners with LOSC president Olivier Letang?

Morton: A former Red at Chelsea?

The Lyon midfielder's departure to England seems only a matter of time. Having arrived last summer from Liverpool for £8.5m (€10m), Tyler Morton has since been regularly linked with a return to the Premier League, notably to Newcastle United.

Olympique Lyonnais, not in the best financial shape, do not appear able to keep him. If Chelsea turn their attention to this case in the 2026 window, a transfer could happen quickly, given the player is enjoying a good season at Lyon – 30 appearances, 2 goals, 3 assists.

Tati: Chelsea to target FC Nantes?

While FC Nantes are very demanding for their players, would Chelsea be in a position to convince the Kita family for Tylel Tati? Last November, according to Foot Mercato, the Canaries had set the defender's asking price at at least £42.4m (€50m).

Currently second from bottom in Ligue 1, Nantes could be less difficult to deal with at the end of the season in the event of relegation to Ligue 2.

Chelsea, active in the market for promising young players, could in any case easily fall for Tylel Tati (18), already monitored by PSG, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Inter Milan.