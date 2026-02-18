Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Burnley: Marc Cucurella, Romeo Lavia latest

Aiming to continue their resurgence under Liam Rosenior, Chelsea welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge for Saturday's Premier League gameweek 27 contest.
The rested Blues enter the weekend in good spirits after securing a comfortable 4-0 victory over Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round after a disappointing 2-2 league draw with Leeds United, while the Clarets travel to the capital seeking to secure consecutive wins in London after stunning Crystal Palace 3-2 last week in a match they trailed 2-0.
Despite dominating their meeting overall, Chelsea — fifth in the Premier League table — have failed to defeat the visitors in back-to-back matches in West London, giving Scott Parker's men some confidence despite the Clarets' failure to defeat the capital club since August 2017.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Burnley, who lie 19th in the rankings with 18 points.
MARC CUCURELLA
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Substituted at half-time against Leeds, Marc Cucurella's hamstring injury will reportedly keep him out for several weeks, ruling him out of Saturday's match against Burnley.
LEVI COLWILL
Status: Out
Type of injury: ACL
Possible return date: Unknown
Levi Colwill is still undergoing an extended recovery following a severe knee injury sustained prior to the beginning of the 2025–26 season, and the centre-back faces a challenge to recover in time for the next campaign.
ROMEO LAVIA
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Having recovered from a thigh injury that kept him out since November, Romeo Lavia has begun training again and is expected to return this month, though he will not be rushed.
DARIO ESSUGO
Status: Out
Type of injury: Unspecified
Possible return date: Unknown
Dario Essugo suffered a thigh injury in September and has recently suffered a setback in training, leaving the midfielder unlikely to return before March.
JAMIE BYNOE-GITTENS
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Jamie Gittens was substituted in the first half against West Ham United on January 31 due to a hamstring injury and is expected to spend a while — possibly months — on the sidelines.
FILIP JORGENSEN
Status: Major doubt
Type of injury: Undisclosed
Possible return date: Unknown
Backup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has missed the last four matches, and although he is not expected to be out for long, this fixture may come slightly too soon for his return.
CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST
Chelsea have no players facing suspension for this match, although Mykhaylo Mudryk is still serving a provisional doping ban.