Premier League Gameweek 27
Chelsea
Feb 21, 2026 3.00pm
Stamford Bridge
Burnley

Chelsea injury, suspension list and return dates for Burnley: Marc Cucurella, Romeo Lavia latest

By | , Last updated:

Cucurella, Lavia latest: Chelsea injury, suspension list vs. Burnley
© Imago

Aiming to continue their resurgence under Liam Rosenior, Chelsea welcome Burnley to Stamford Bridge for Saturday's Premier League gameweek 27 contest.

The rested Blues enter the weekend in good spirits after securing a comfortable 4-0 victory over Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round after a disappointing 2-2 league draw with Leeds United, while the Clarets travel to the capital seeking to secure consecutive wins in London after stunning Crystal Palace 3-2 last week in a match they trailed 2-0.

Despite dominating their meeting overall, Chelsea — fifth in the Premier League table — have failed to defeat the visitors in back-to-back matches in West London, giving Scott Parker's men some confidence despite the Clarets' failure to defeat the capital club since August 2017.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Chelsea's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their showdown with Burnley, who lie 19th in the rankings with 18 points.

MARC CUCURELLA

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Substituted at half-time against Leeds, Marc Cucurella's hamstring injury will reportedly keep him out for several weeks, ruling him out of Saturday's match against Burnley.

LEVI COLWILL

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Levi Colwill is still undergoing an extended recovery following a severe knee injury sustained prior to the beginning of the 2025–26 season, and the centre-back faces a challenge to recover in time for the next campaign.

ROMEO LAVIA

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Having recovered from a thigh injury that kept him out since November, Romeo Lavia has begun training again and is expected to return this month, though he will not be rushed.

DARIO ESSUGO

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Unknown

Dario Essugo suffered a thigh injury in September and has recently suffered a setback in training, leaving the midfielder unlikely to return before March.

JAMIE BYNOE-GITTENS

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Jamie Gittens was substituted in the first half against West Ham United on January 31 due to a hamstring injury and is expected to spend a while — possibly months — on the sidelines.

FILIP JORGENSEN

© Imago

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Undisclosed

Possible return date: Unknown

Backup goalkeeper Filip Jorgensen has missed the last four matches, and although he is not expected to be out for long, this fixture may come slightly too soon for his return.

CHELSEA SUSPENSION LIST

Chelsea have no players facing suspension for this match, although Mykhaylo Mudryk is still serving a provisional doping ban.

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Chelsea related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe