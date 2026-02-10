Tuesday's Premier League results & roundup: Tottenham Hotspur's torrid time continues as Bournemouth stage comeback win

By Ellis Stevens | 10 Feb 2026 21:33

Matchday 26 of the 2025-26 Premier League season kicked off on Tuesday night, featuring four entertaining top-flight fixtures.

The night started with Champions League-chasing Chelsea welcoming Leeds United to Stamford Bridge, Everton taking on Bournemouth at the Hill Dickinson and strugglers Tottenham Hotspur facing faltering Newcastle United.

Finally, the evening's games were rounded off by West Ham United taking on Michael Carrick's in-form Manchester United.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the action from Tuesday's four fixtures and assesses the key talking points from another eventful set of games in England's top flight.

Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Newcastle United: Tottenham's torrid time continues with another home defeat

Tottenham Hotspur's torrid time in the Premier League continued on Tuesday night as Newcastle United handed Thomas Frank's side their seventh home defeat of the league season.

Another loss for Spurs leaves them 16th in the standings and just three points ahead of 17th-placed Nottingham Forest, who are still due to player later in the week.

The pressure on Frank, which has been steadily growing throughout the campaign, will surely reach its peak if the Tricky Trees move level on points with Tottenham, which would only increase Spurs supporters' concerns of suffering a shock relegation.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United picked up just their third away win of the league season, while it also brought an end to their miserable five-game winless run across all competitions.

Jacob Ramsey's winner, following Malick Thiaw's opener and Archie Gray's equaliser, lifted Newcastle United to 10th in the table, just three points behind Liverpool in the chase for European football.

Chelsea 2-2 Leeds United: Second-half stumble as Rosenior's perfect Premier League record ended

Chelsea's perfect Premier League start under Liam Rosenior was ended on Tuesday as a second-half stumble saw Leeds United come from two-goals behind to secure a 2-2 draw.

The stalemate brings an end to Chelsea's four-match winning run in the league in Rosenior's first Premier League games at the helm, while Leeds United pick up potentially pivotal points in the relegation battle.

The Whites moved one point ahead of 16th-placed Tottenham Hotspur, who were defeated by Newcastle United, and it means Daniel Farke's side have now lost in only two of their last 13 Premier League fixtures.

Chelsea appeared to be cruising to all three points as Joao Pedro and Cole Palmer had powered the Blues to a 2-0 lead inside the hour, but a Lukas Nmecha penalty turned the tide in the match.

Leeds started applying the pressure following their first goal, and they found their way back to level terms when some calamitous Chelsea defending resulted in Noah Okafor tapping into the empty net.

Everton 1-2 Bournemouth: Cherries' comeback triumph keeps unbeaten run alive

Bournemouth bounced back from behind to secure a 2-1 victory over Everton on Tuesday night, extending the Cherries' unbeaten run to six straight Premier League matches.

Andoni Iraola's side have, as a result, climbed to ninth in the table with 37 points, only behind their hosts on goal difference, while they are only two points behind sixth-placed Liverpool.

After falling behind to an Iliman Ndiaye penalty in the final minutes of the first-half, Bournemouth staged a quickfire comeback, with two goals in three minutes turning the game on its head.

Rayan got the comeback underway just after the hour mark, scoring for the second straight game and becoming the first teenager to register a goal or assist in his first three Premier League appearances since Anthony Martial for Manchester United.

Amine Adli completed the comeback moments later, before Jake O'Brien made Everton's night even worse by being given his marching orders, leaving the Toffees down to 10-men.

Everton's defeat brings an end to their own five-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, denting their charge towards the European places, having squandered the chance to move within four points of fifth-placed Chelsea.