Chelsea vs. Leeds: Joao Pedro joins exclusive Premier League goalscoring club with delightful chip

Chelsea's Joao Pedro became just the fourth Brazilian to score 10+ goals in back-to-back Premier League seasons in Tuesday's clash with Leeds United.

The former Brighton & Hove Albion man was unsurprisingly retained up front by Liam Rosenior for the visit of the Whites, having provided a goal or assist in each of his previous four top-flight appearances.

Pedro's three-game scoring streak came to an end in the 3-1 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, but the South American did lay on two assists for Cole Palmer against the basement side.

Pedro was back among the goals in midweek, though, as the weekend's hat-trick hero Palmer turned provider for the 24-year-old to break the deadlock against Daniel Farke's side.

The striker managed to hold his run as Palmer split the Leeds defence open, before delicately lifting the ball over the onrushing Karl Darlow in front of the away end.

Joao Pedro emulates Roberto Firmino, Richarlison in Chelsea vs. Leeds

In doing so, Pedro joined an exclusive club of Brazilians to score at least 10 Premier League goals in successive seasons, having also found the back of the net 10 times for Brighton in the 2024-25 campaign.

The first Selecao representative to achieve that feat was unsurprisingly Roberto Firmino, who achieved that feat four years running for Liverpool - 10 in 2015-16, 11 in 2016-17, 15 in 2017-18 and 12 in 2018-19.

Richarlison then followed suit, bagging 13 goals for Everton in both the 2018-19 and 2019-20 campaigns, before Manchester United new boy Matheus Cunha did so for Wolverhampton Wanderers (12 in 2023-24 and 15 last season).

Now either scoring or assisting in each of his last five Premier League games, Pedro is making his case to be Brazil's leading centre-forward at the 2026 World Cup, but he is yet to find the back of the net for his country.

Which Brazilians have scored the most Premier League goals?

Thanks to his strike on Tuesday night, Pedro has now brought up 32 Premier League goals across his spells with Chelsea, Brighton and Watford.

The Blues striker already sits in the top 10 of all-time Brazilian goalscorers in the competition, but seven compatriots are ahead of him, four of whom are still active in the division.

Firmino unsurprisingly tops the list, having netted 82 for Liverpool, although he may be overtaken by Gabriel Jesus, who has registered 78 strikes for Arsenal and Manchester City.

Richarlison lies in third place with 71 efforts, while Willian (47), Philippe Coutinho (47), Gabriel Martinelli (41) and Cunha (35) also sit above Pedro on the Selecao column.

Should Chelsea cling on for victory tonight, they could rise up to fourth in the Premier League table above Manchester United, should the Red Devils fail to claim maximum points against West Ham United.