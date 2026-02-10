Team News: Sunderland vs. Liverpool injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Feb 2026 20:15

Liverpool travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

The Reds suffered a 2-1 home defeat to Man City on Sunday, while the Black Cats were beaten 3-0 by leaders Arsenal on Saturday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

SUNDERLAND

Out: Granit Xhaka (ankle), Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle)

Doubtful: Bertrand Traore (knee)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Sadiki, Diarra; Hume, Le Fee, Talbi; Brobbey

LIVERPOOL

Out: Dominik Szoboszlai (suspended), Alexander Isak (leg), Jeremie Frimpong (thigh), Conor Bradley (knee), Giovanni Leoni (knee), Joe Gomez (hip)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Alisson; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike