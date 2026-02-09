Liverpool injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Sunderland: Joe Gomez, Alexander Isak, Dominik Szoboszlai latest

By Anthony Nolan | 09 Feb 2026 23:58

Desperate to keep up with their rivals in the Premier League's top-four race, Liverpool will travel to take on Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Wednesday.

Arne Slot's Reds were downed 2-1 by Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Sunday, a disappointing result that means the Merseysiders have now won just one of their last seven top-flight games.

To make matters worse, the versatile Dominik Szoboszlai was sent off in stoppage time for denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity, and it remains to be seen who will line up at right-back in midweek amidst a spate of injuries in the squad.

Read on as Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their Premier League clash with Sunderland on Wednesday.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Nineteen-year-old centre-back Giovanni Leoni was signed to provide backup for the Reds' senior defenders, but he was unfortunate enough to suffer an anterior cruciate ligament injury on his debut.

Liverpool still have high hopes for the youngster, who could strike up a strong partnership with 20-year-old Jeremy Jacquet next term.

© Imago / APL

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: February 22 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Jeremie Frimpong was not known as an injury-prone player prior to his arrival on Merseyside, but the muscle injury he picked up against Qarabag FK on January 28 was his latest in a string of issues in 2025-26.

The former Bayer Leverkusen speedster has been ruled out of this game by Slot, who said that his recovery will take "a few weeks" in total.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knee/hip

Possible return date: February 11 (vs. Sunderland)

Joe Gomez has been out since colliding with Alisson Becker during Liverpool's 3-2 defeat against Bournemouth on January 24, and though he is closing in on a return, the 28-year-old is a major doubt for this clash.

Slot mentioned after the game against Man City that the club "don't expect Joe [Gomez] back for Wednesday, but you never know."

© Imago / Action Plus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Lower leg

Possible return date: March 21 (vs. Brighton & Hove Albion)

Summer signing Alexander Isak has seen his debut campaign on Merseyside hampered by injury woes, and he is set for at least another month on the sidelines.

A tackle from Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven in December caused a complex lower leg injury, but Isak is expected to be back in action before the end of the season.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Conor Bradley is out for the remainder of the campaign after suffering a serious knee injury against Arsenal on January 8.

The 22-year-old right-back underwent successful surgery on the issue last month, and the Reds will be hoping that he can return to his best in 2026-27.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

DOMINIK SZOBOSZLAI

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Return date: February 14 (vs. Brighton)

Szoboszlai has arguably been Liverpool's best player over the course of what has been a difficult season so far, and his absence will be felt on Wednesday.

The number eight was filling in at right-back at the weekend with both Frimpong and Bradley injured, and Slot will have to find a solution to plug the gap against Sunderland.