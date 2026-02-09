Liverpool lineup vs. Sunderland: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Feb 2026 19:05 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 20:40

Liverpool could be without up to six players for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Alexander Isak (leg), Jeremie Frimpong (thigh), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) are all sidelined with injuries, while this fixture is also set to come too soon for Joe Gomez (hip).

Dominik Szoboszlai scored a superb 30-yard free kick before getting send off for denying a goalscoring opportunity in Liverpool’s 2-1 home defeat to Man City on Sunday, so he will serve a one-match suspension and miss the trip to Sunderland.

Arne Slot is light in the right-back department and will consider replacing Szoboszlai with Curtis Jones, who could line up alongside Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and either Milos Kerkez or Andrew Robertson in a four-man defence.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are expected to link arms in centre-midfield once again, with Florian Wirtz operating in the number 10 role behind striker Hugo Ekitike, who has failed to score in five of his last six league matches.

Mohamed Salah, meanwhile, has not scored a Premier League goal since November 1 and will hope to end his drought when he begins on the right side of attack, while Cody Gakpo is the most likely candidate to start on the opposite flank.

Liverpool possible starting lineup: Alisson; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Wirtz, Gakpo; Ekitike

> Click here to see how Sunderland could line up for this contest