Sunderland lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Feb 2026 19:05 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 20:40

Sunderland are set to be without three players for Wednesday’s Premier League clash with Liverpool at the Stadium of Light.

Key midfielder Granit Xhaka and January signing Jocelin Ta Bi are both sidelined with ankle injuries, while Bertrand Traore (knee) is yet to play for the Black Cats since returning from the Africa Cup of Nations and a late call will be made on his availability.

Despite losing 3-0 away against leaders Arsenal last weekend, head coach Regis Le Bris is not expected to make wholesale changes to his starting lineup and will likely persist with a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Noni Mukiele, who scored an own goal in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool at Anfield in December, is set to be joined in a four-man backline by Daniel Ballard, Omar Alderete and Reinildo Mandava, protecting goalkeeper Robin Roefs.

In the absence of Xhaka, Noah Sadiki and Habib Diarra are expected to link up in centre-midfield, with Enzo Le Fee operating in the number 10 role behind central striker Brian Brobbey, who has scored three of his five Premier League goals at the Stadium of Light.

Trai Hume could continue in an advanced role on the right wing as Chemsdine Talbi retains his spot on the opposite flank – the latter scored in Sunderland’s draw at Anfield and could become the first Black Cats player to net in both home and away encounters against Liverpool since Stan Cummins in 1980-81.

Sunderland possible starting lineup: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Sadiki, Diarra; Hume, Le Fee, Talbi; Brobbey

