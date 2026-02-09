Man Utd transfer news: Red Devils weighing up '£35m swoop' for in-demand Bundesliga midfielder

By Matt Law | 09 Feb 2026 19:59 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 20:01

Manchester United are reportedly considering making a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Rocco Reitz during this summer's transfer window.

The 23-year-old has contributed two assists in 24 appearances for Monchengladbach during the current season, while he has represented the German outfit on 93 occasions in all competitions, scoring eight goals and registering seven assists in the process.

Reitz is yet to make his international debut for Germany, but he trained with his national side ahead of Euro 2024, and a strong end to the 2025-26 campaign could potentially place him in the picture to be included in the squad for the 2026 World Cup.

According to reports in Spain, Man United are considering making a €40m (£35m) move for the midfielder during this summer's transfer window.

© Imago

Man Utd 'considering' summer move for Reitz

The Red Devils allegedly view Reitz as the perfect signing for the Premier League due to his 'intensity and physical prowess', and the midfielder could be a direct replacement for Casemiro.

Man United will reportedly face competition from a number of clubs if they decide to make a move during the summer market.

Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig are both believed to be keen to keep Reitz in Germany, while a number of major clubs across Europe are thought to be in the running.

Monchengladbach are determined to keep hold of Reitz, but the Bundesliga club would find it incredibly difficult to turn down an offer in the region of €40m (£35m).

Reitz came through the youth system at Monchengladbach before debuting in 2020, but he has also had two spells out on loan with Sint-Truiden during his time in the first team.

© Imago

Which midfielders will leave Man Utd this summer?

Man United will overhaul their midfield this summer, with at least two players in that area of the field set to arrive.

Casemiro's departure has already been confirmed, with the Brazil international set to leave when his contract expires at the end of June.

Manuel Ugarte seemingly does not have a long-term future at the club and could also depart, but Kobbie Mainoo is now set to sign a new long-term contract, with the midfielder's situation changing since Ruben Amorim's departure as head coach.

Man United are also fearing a potential Bruno Fernandes exit this summer, with the Portugal international expected to give serious consideration to leaving Old Trafford after the 2026 World Cup.