West Ham vs. Man Utd: Red Devils hit with fresh 'doubt' for Premier League battle

By Matt Law | 09 Feb 2026 19:15 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 19:17

Leny Yoro was not spotted among the Manchester United players who arrived at Stockport station on Monday to board a train to London.

The Red Devils will be aiming to make it five Premier League wins in a row when they visit West Ham United on Tuesday night.

Patrick Dorgu (hamstring), Mason Mount (unspecified) and Matthijs de Ligt (back) have already been ruled out of the contest, but the team seemingly have a further doubt.

According to the Manchester Evening News, Yoro was not spotted among the Man United players who arrived at the train station on Monday.

© Imago

West Ham vs. Man Utd: Yoro emerges as 'a doubt' for Hammers clash

There has been no word from the Red Devils regarding a potential injury for the French defender, and head coach Michael Carrick made no reference to the 20-year-old during his pre-match press conference.

As a result, Yoro may still be included in the matchday squad on Tuesday night.

Tyler Fletcher made his debut for the Red Devils off the bench against Tottenham Hotspur, and there is another spot in the squad for the 18-year-old.

Carrick has a number of decisions to make when it comes to his starting side on Tuesday, with Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Casemiro among those who could be rested.

Benjamin Sesko may also be in line for a spot in the final third of the field.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Mount, De Ligt could return vs. Everton

Carrick also revealed during his pre-match press conference that Mount and De Ligt could both make their returns for Man United in the clash with Everton on February 23.

“Mason will be probably not for Tuesday, probably after, but definitely gone into the Everton game, he’ll be back," said Carrick.

"Matta, we'll see how he develops over the, you know… the Everton game feels like a long time away at the moment, so we'll see how he develops, but he's positive, he's moving in the right direction, but Mason's a little bit closer than him."

Dorgu, meanwhile, could return to the field before the end of March.

Confirmed Man United squad members for West Ham trip

Senne Lammens, Altay Bayindir, Tom Heaton; Diogo Dalot, Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martínez, Ayden Heaven, Luke Shaw, Tyrell Malacia; Casemiro, Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Tyler Fletcher, Bruno Fernandes; Matheus Cunha, Amad Diallo, Joshua Zirkzee, Bryan Mbeumo, Benjamin Sesko