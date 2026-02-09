Manchester United news: "Very embarrassing for Amorim" – Mainoo renaissance highlights the Portuguese manager's mistakes

By Axel Clody | 09 Feb 2026 09:54 , Last updated: 09 Feb 2026 09:55

Since the departure of the Portuguese manager, the Red Devils' gem has put together a string of impressive performances under Michael Carrick.

Previously inconsistent under Ruben Amorim, Manchester United are now on a four-match winning run in the Premier League under the guidance of Michael Carrick. The interim's arrival has also been positive for one Red Devils prodigy: Kobbie Mainoo.

In Saturday's 2-0 victory over Tottenham at Old Trafford in matchweek 25, the English midfielder delivered another impressive performance, strengthening Manchester United's midfield, which had previously been a problem under the Portuguese manager.

Another impressive display from Kobbie Mainoo ?



? @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/YG0z66NXIL — Premier League (@premierleague) February 8, 2026

'Very embarrassing for Amorim'

During an appearance on "Premier League World," Ian Wright was keen to praise Mainoo's impact at the Red Devils. More than that, the Arsenal legend questioned Amorim's lack of opportunities for the United number 37.

"Everyone was confused about what was going on under Ruben Amorim. When you look at Mainoo, someone who was not playing, coming into a Manchester United team that is not in good form. Playing in that midfield, which is where all the doubts are focused... just the quality," Wright began.

"To be totally honest, I think it is very embarrassing for Amorim. Because what we saw was a player who came through the Manchester United academy who did not get the opportunity to play and came very, very close to leaving the club. He has been brilliant," the former striker concluded.

When he came through the Red Devils' academy in January 2023, Kobbie Mainoo did not need much time to show his quality among the professionals. Unsurprisingly, the midfielder earned a starting spot in the 2023-24 Premier League season and was called up by England for the Euros.

However, with the arrival of the 41-year-old manager in November 2024, Mainoo began to lose his place at Manchester United, enduring spells on the bench. In the current season, the number 37 was completely overlooked by the Portuguese, who left him on the bench for every league match.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Mainoo came close to joining Napoli

The only match Kobbie Mainoo started under Ruben Amorim in 2025-26 was in the embarrassing elimination to Grimsby Town from League Two. The English midfielder even provided an assist in the 2-2 draw and converted his penalty, but watched the Red Devils get knocked out in the second round of the EFL Cup.

As the Portuguese manager favoured a 3-4-3 formation, Manchester United's midfield was made up of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes. Due to the lack of chances under Amorim, Mainoo came close to signing for Napoli in January to get more minutes, but the deal was not completed.

Everything changed for the number 37 since Carrick took charge. As the Red Devils switched to a 4-2-3-1, the Portuguese attacking midfielder returned to his natural position, while Kobbie Mainoo began to partner the Brazilian in front of the defence.

The midfielder has started the last four matches under the English coach, who said in a press conference that he had no doubts "about his ability and what he can bring." Now, the Englishman hopes to repay Michael Carrick's faith and convince Thomas Tuchel that he deserves a place in the World Cup squad.