Manchester United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. West Ham United: Mason Mount, Matthijs de Ligt latest

By Ellis Stevens | 08 Feb 2026 20:08

Manchester United will look to make it five wins in a row when they travel to the London Stadium to face West Ham United in the Premier League on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils have beaten Manchester City, Arsenal, Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur since Michael Carrick took charge, climbing up to 4th in the Premier League table.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with West Ham United.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: February 23 (vs. Everton)

De Ligt has failed to appear since Manchester United's 2-1 win against Crystal Palace in late November 2025, and the Netherlands international is expected to remain out until later this month.

© Imago / APL

Status: Out

Reason: Hamstring

Possible return date: March 20 (vs. Bournemouth)

Dorgu was unfortunately forced off after scoring a stunning goal in the win against Arsenal due to a hamstring injury, and the Denmark international is facing a lengthy period on the sidelines.

© Imago / Sportimage

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: February 23 (vs. Everton)

Mount's injury-hit Manchester United career took another setback after picking up a knock in training, forcing him to miss games against Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur, and he is not expected to return in time for the trip to face West Ham United.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players suspended for this match.