Liverpool 1-2 Man City: Arne Slot's "disastrous day" broken down as FSG sack pressure intensifies

By Ben Knapton | 08 Feb 2026 19:31

Written by David Lynch, Liverpool expert:

The messaging from Liverpool during what has thus far proven to be a season to forget has been that Arne Slot remains safe in his job.

But as much as the powers that be at Anfield are backing their man publicly, the reality is that there is zero chance he can afford for his team to continue dropping points and playing poorly for the remainder of this season.

And, while the Reds have lost to worse sides than Manchester City this year, this was another disastrous day for the Dutchman as he looks to make the case for staying in his job.

The first half saw Pep Guardiola's side toying with Liverpool in a manner rarely seen at Anfield, and but for the brilliance of Alisson Becker they would have been ahead.

The hosts, of course, rallied after half time, doing the same to City in the opening 35 minutes of the second half and taking the lead through a spectacular Dominik Szoboszlai strike.

However, they undid all that good work in then collapsing completely to lose 2-1, before a Szoboszlai red card capped a woeful day at the office.

Liverpool 1-2 Man City: How Arne Slot can make FSG's decision "easier"

And though that may have felt something of a smash and grab from City given how the second half played out, Liverpool must perhaps look at it from a different perspective.

That is by considering that they only managed to play well for around half an hour of a must-win game against a flawed opponent with Anfield doing everything to back them.

That isn't good enough, and certainly does not suggest that this side is laying the foundations for a return to the top-end of the table next season.

If that is the case, then how can Liverpool make the call to stick with Slot for the campaign that follows this one?

Perhaps the head coach will make things easier for those above him by continuing in this vein before decision time arrives in May.