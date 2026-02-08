Liverpool transfer news: Arne Slot tipped to sign 'world-beating' specialist after Mohamed Salah's Premier League struggles

By Lewis Nolan | 08 Feb 2026 18:57 , Last updated: 08 Feb 2026 18:58

Liverpool are reported to be in the market for an expert dribbler in the summer transfer window.

The Merseysiders were beaten 2-1 by Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, and the result left them in sixth place, five points from fourth-placed Manchester United.

Dominik Szoboszlai scored from a free kick late in the game, though the team were otherwise blunt in attack, with winger Mohamed Salah struggling to impact the match.

The sale of Luis Diaz at the start of the season to Bayern Munich left the club without a specialist dribbler, and his exit has made the team's attack one-dimensional.

Football Insider claim that Arne Slot's squad could be strengthened in the summer, with the Reds keen on bringing in a specialist wide player capable of taking on opponents.

Liverpool's current wide options: Why Liverpool need another forward

The Reds won the Premier League title last season because of the form of Mohamed Salah, who scored 29 goals and provided 18 assists in the top flight.

Salah has only scored four goals and provided five assists in the league so far this season, and he has rarely managed to get the better of opposition full-backs.

His apparent decline this term has coincided with poor performances from winger Cody Gakpo, who has been unable to impact games in general play.

The Dutchman is at his best inside the penalty area, but when isolated on the flanks, his inability to take defenders on and link with teammates has often stifled attacks

Does Alexander Isak complicate matters for Liverpool?

Though there is uncertainty regarding the future of Salah, the club still have stars such as Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak at Anfield.

All three will expect starting roles next season, but given Isak and Ekitike primarily operate as strikers, it is hard to see how Slot would fit a winger into the XI.

Wirtz would have to play from the left or as a 10 behind should both strikers start, and playing a winger on the right of a two-striker system could lead to defensive issues.

With the current players in the squad, Liverpool may have to play a narrow frontline and rely on width from their full-backs next season.