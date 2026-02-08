Dominik Szoboszlai offered 'outstanding' Liverpool contract amid Real Madrid transfer interest

By Ben Knapton | 08 Feb 2026 12:34 , Last updated: 08 Feb 2026 12:34

Liverpool are ready to pay Dominik Szoboszlai an 'outstanding' amount of money to commit to a new deal at Anfield, according to a report.

The Hungary international has been hailed as the Reds' best player of a problematic 2025-26 campaign, having registered eight goals and seven assists in 33 matches for the club in all tournaments.

Szoboszlai's exceptional form has naturally led to talk of a bumper contract extension for the 25-year-old, who is still on the same terms he penned upon his arrival from RB Leipzig in 2023.

The midfielder's current contract is due to expire in 2028, and he recently revealed that there had been no progress regarding an extension, although he would jump at the chance to stay at the club.

However, Szoboszlai would also be after a wage packet that reflects his status as one of Arne Slot's most dependable performers, if Liverpool are to fend off apparent interest from Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai wage offer 'revealed'

According to TEAMtalk - via Blikkhu - Liverpool are willing to raise Szoboszlai's weekly wage to £250,000, a £130,000 increase on the £120,000-a-week he currently earns at Anfield.

Such a raise would make Szoboszlai one of the highest-paid players in the Liverpool squad, level with Cody Gakpo in joint-fourth place but behind two legends and a summer signing.

Mohamed Salah pockets the most of any Reds player at £400,000 per week, while Virgil van Dijk is on a £350,000-a-week wage and Alexander Isak signed a £280k-per-week deal this summer.

It is still not clear if Szoboszlai is prepared to accept Liverpool's terms, though, as other reports in his native Hungary have claimed that he is after a weekly wage of £300,000 to extend his Anfield contract.

The 25-year-old has registered a total of 23 goals and 21 assists in 127 matches for Liverpool in all competitions, and he is expected to start at right-back in Sunday's Premier League showdown with Manchester City.

What other contracts must Liverpool sort out?

Even though Szoboszlai is not an extension priority from a timing point of view - he is still under contract for another two and a half years - Liverpool both rewarding and prolonging his stay at this juncture would be a clear statement of intent.

The reigning English champions are apparently determined to learn from the situations of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate, the latter of whom looks increasingly likely to leave as a free agent at the end of the season.

The same goes for Andy Robertson and Rhys Williams, but youngster Trey Nyoni is also out of contract in June and could very well seek out chances elsewhere amid a lack of first-team chances under Slot.

Meanwhile, Van Dijk, Salah, Alisson Becker, Curtis Jones and Joe Gomez are all due to become free agents in 2027, and it is not impossible to envisage the former trio departing in 18 months' time given their ages.

However, Jones must be another contract priority for Liverpool amid the Englishman's exceptional passing and ball-winning statistics this season.