Newcastle lineup vs. Tottenham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash including double attacking change

By Ben Knapton | 08 Feb 2026 11:07

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe could make a triple alteration for Tuesday's Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur in North London.

The Magpies are reeling from their third successive loss in the top flight - a 3-2 home reverse to Brentford - one that left Howe admitting he faces a "harsh reality" as pressure over his position intensifies.

The visiting manager made two changes at the weekend to no avail - withdrawing Joe Willock and Jacob Murphy at half time - and the duo will likely drop out of the first XI altogether here.

Instead, Anthony Elanga and Jacob Ramsey should be given the chance to strut their stuff, the latter alongside Sandro Tonali and the fit-again Bruno Guimaraes in the centre of the park.

Yoane Wissa also failed to take his chance against his former club at the weekend, so Nick Woltemade will be considered for a recall to the attack, which will feature Harvey Barnes while Anthony Gordon recovers from injury.

Ex-Spurs man Kieran Trippier did not cover himself in glory against Brentford, but with both Lewis Miley and Tino Livramento sidelined, the veteran is poised to start against his old club.

Trippier is expected to comprise part of an unchanged rearguard for the Magpies, even though they have now shipped an alarming 10 goals across their last three games in all tournaments.

Newcastle United possible starting lineup:

Pope; Trippier, Thiaw, Botman, Hall; Tonali, Guimaraes, Ramsey; Elanga, Woltemade, Barnes

> Click here to see how Spurs could line up for this match