Tottenham lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Thomas Frank makes three changes

By Ben Knapton | 08 Feb 2026 10:59 , Last updated: 08 Feb 2026 11:07

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank has been plunged into a deeper defensive crisis for Tuesday's Premier League showdown with Newcastle United in North London.

The Lilywhites' skipper Cristian Romero begins a four-game ban for his red card in Saturday's 2-0 loss to Manchester United, in which Destiny Udogie also picked up a thigh problem that will surely rule him out of contention too.

The pair join James Maddison (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Ben Davies (ankle), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Richarlison (thigh), Pedro Porro (thigh) and Kevin Danso (toe) on Spurs' hefty absentee list, but there is some hope over Djed Spence's fitness.

If the latter can recover from a calf problem in time for Tuesday, he ought to step into Udogie's place on the left-hand side, but if not, new signing Souza should prepare for his maiden Premier League start.

The Brazilian will be part of a double defensive alteration for the hosts, as Radu Dragusin will almost certainly deputise for Romero, while Archie Gray should reprise his role at right-back.

Frank is at least blessed with a couple of options for change further forward, but Yves Bissouma should be kept in reserve as Conor Gallagher, Joao Palhinha and Pape Sarr operate in midfield.

Wilson Odobert was taken off for Dragusin on Saturday after Romero's red card, but the Frenchman had little impact in the first 30 minutes anyway, so Randal Kolo Muani could be restored to the XI.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting lineup:

Vicario; Gray, Dragusin, Van de Ven, Souza; Sarr, Palhinha, Gallagher; Simons, Solanke, Kolo Muani

