Tottenham's three Cristian Romero replacements assessed as Thomas Frank gives verdict on red card

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank has offered his reaction to Cristian Romero's record-equalling red card in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League defeat to Manchester United.

With the score at 0-0 in the 29th minute, the Argentine was immediately sent off by Michael Oliver following a crunching challenge on Casemiro's ankle.

Owing to his second red card of the season - having also been dismissed for two bookable offences in December's defeat to Liverpool - Romero will now serve a four-match suspension, as opposed to the usual three for serious foul play.

The 27-year-old will sit out matches against North London rivals Arsenal, Liverpool, Crystal Palace and Fulham while he serves his punishment for his sixth Spurs red card - four of which have been brandished in the Premier League.

No Tottenham player has been sent off more times in the competition than Romero, whose four dismissals are level with Younes Kaboul, and his latest indiscretion came after a public vote of confidence from Frank.

The Dane kept Romero as his captain in the wake of the Argentine's verbal attack on the club on social media, where he hit out at the "unbelievable" and "disgraceful" squad shortages after the January transfer window.

Speaking to the media in his post-game press conference - as quoted by football.london - Frank affirmed that he was happy with his decision to give Romero the armband and revealed how many times he had watched the red-card incident back.

"No there's not [regrets about making him captain]. And also, he was sorry for the incident, he apologised to his team-mates in the changing room," Frank said. "I think he's one of the most important players, and I think when he performs top, he's driving the team.

"The red card is the red card. I watched it now back five times, you know. Cuti clearly tried to go for the ball. Unfortunately, it just moved before and then there's the red card."

Romero's dismissal was one of two blows for Spurs in their defeat at Old Trafford, as Destiny Udogie was also withdrawn with an apparent muscle injury, one that Frank affirmed would be assessed in the coming days.

It was pouring at Old Trafford on Saturday, and it is perpetually pouring in North London, where the timing of Romero's sixth Tottenham red card could not have been more ironic.

The South American has been functioning in a back three with Joao Palhinha and Micky van de Ven of late, but Frank adopted a four-at-the-back system on Saturday and will surely revert to that formation on a regular basis while his captain serves his ban.

Tottenham's situation is further complicated by the injury absences of Kevin Danso (toe) and Ben Davies (ankle), so Radu Dragusin is the only out-and-out senior alternative to Romero right now.

Alternatively, Frank could partner Palhinha with Micky van de Ven and introduce Yves Bissouma into the engine room, but that move would leave Spurs short of midfield cover during the absences of Rodrigo Bentancur and Lucas Bergvall.

Should Dragusin also be missing for any reason - god forbid - 17-year-old Jun'ai Byfield, who was on the bench at Old Trafford, could be fast-tracked into first-team action.