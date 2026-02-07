Wolves vs. Chelsea team news: Reece James, Pedro Neto, Angel Gomes, Adam Armstrong decisions made for Molineux game

By Darren Plant | 07 Feb 2026 13:49 , Last updated: 07 Feb 2026 14:00

Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior has included Pedro Neto in his starting lineup for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Having missed the EFL Cup tie against Arsenal in midweek, the winger had been a doubt to face his former club.

However, while Reece James has not recovered from his fitness issue, the Portugal international takes his place in the team for the game at Molineux.

Rosenior has made just two changes from the team that started the 1-0 defeat to the Gunners at the Emirates Stadium.

Cole Palmer is also recalled to feature in the final third as Rosenior reverts back to a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Jorrel Hato and Liam Delap are the duo to drop down to the substitutes' bench.

© Imago / Focus Images

Wolves make three alterations, change formation for Chelsea game

Meanwhile, Rob Edwards has seemingly changed formation as Wolves bid to record just their second Premier League of the season.

After their transfers from Marseille and Southampton respectively, Angel Gomes and Adam Armstrong are both handed immediate debuts.

Matt Doherty is also back in the team and is in line to start at right-back, rather than on the right-hand side of a back three.

Emmanuel Agbadou has left for Besiktas, Rodrigo Gomes has dropped down to the substitutes' bench and Andre misses out altogether.

Wolverhampton Wanderers XI: Sa; Doherty, Mosquera, S.Bueno, H.Bueno; J.Gomes, A.Gomes; Armstrong, Mane, Hwang; Arokodare

Subs: Johnstone, Moller Wolfe, Lima, R.Gomes, Bellegarde, Krejci, Tchatchoua, Rawlings, Edozie

Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Joao Pedro

Subs: Sharman-Lowe, Acheampong, Badiashile, Sarr, Hato, Garnacho, Estevao, Delap, Guiu