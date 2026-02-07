Chelsea transfer news: Benoit Badiashile 'very likely' to leave amid interest from three European clubs

By Darren Plant | 07 Feb 2026 11:30

Chelsea are reportedly likely to part ways with Benoit Badiashile during the summer transfer window.

Since the arrival of Liam Rosenior, the centre-back has been used in six of the Englishman's eight matches in charge.

Most notably, Badiashile played the full 90 minutes in the 3-1 win at Crystal Palace on January 25, suggesting that he could be a long-term fixture in Rosenior's plans.

However, the Frenchman was hauled off at half time against West Ham United last weekend, with the Blues trailing by a 2-0 deficit.

As a result, he played no part of Tuesday's EFL Cup semi-final at Arsenal, and doubts are emerging over his future at Stamford Bridge.

© Imago

Three European clubs hold Badiashile interest

According to CaughtOffside, Badiashile is "very likely" to leave Chelsea once the transfer market reopens ahead of 2026-27.

AC Milan, Juventus and Marseille have all been credited as admirers of the 24-year-old.

Chelsea are said to be prepared to set an asking price in the region of €35m (£30.4m), slightly below the £32.7m that was paid in January 2023.

The report adds that Chelsea officials will look to facilitate a permanent transfer, rather than initially being open to a loan agreement.

That is despite Badiashile possessing a contract with the West Londoners until 2029-30.

© Imago / News Images

Right time for Badiashile exit

With plenty of time remaining in 2025-26, Badiashile is expected to receive plenty of opportunities from Rosenior.

However, injuries and form have dictated that the former Monaco star has only made 70 appearances for Chelsea in over three years at the club. Just 34 starts have come in the Premier League.

Not only will Badiashile never become a Chelsea regular, he needs to find a club that will provide him with the game time that he needs to showcase his qualities.

Furthermore, Mamadou Sarr has just been recalled from Strasbourg, and there are high hopes for the development of Josh Acheampong and Aaron Anselmino.

With that trio in a position to challenge Wesley Fofana, Trevoh Chalobah and, when fit, Levi Colwill, Badiashile would find himself significantly down the pecking order.