Chelsea transfer news: Double loan exit confirmed as Blues sweeten deal with Strasbourg

By Ben Knapton | 02 Feb 2026 19:58

Chelsea have confirmed two late loan deals on transfer deadline day, sending an unwanted striker and young defender to Strasbourg.

The Blues have poached two notable names from their sister club this winter - firstly head coach Liam Rosenior, and more recently 20-year-old defender Mamadou Sarr, whom they have just recalled from his loan spell.

However, Chelsea have immediately sent a fellow centre-back to Les Coureurs to sweeten the deal, as Aaron Anselmino will represent the Ligue 1 club for the remainder of the season.

The 20-year-old joins Strasbourg after being recalled from an unsuccessful spell at Borussia Dortmund, whom he made just 10 appearances for due to two separate muscle injuries.

Anselmino will be joined at Strasbourg by a semi-familiar face, as Chelsea have also announced that Ivorian striker David Datro Fofana has also been loaned to Les Coureurs.

The 23-year-old enjoyed a productive spell with Karagumruk during the first half of the campaign, registering eight goals from 15 appearances in all tournaments for the Turkish Super Lig side.

Datro Fofana has now sealed his fifth different loan move since joining Chelsea from Molde in 2023, having also represented Burnley, Union Berlin and Goztepe over the past three years.