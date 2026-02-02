Crystal Palace transfer news: Eagles make 'late £20m bid' for Everton winger

By Carter White | 02 Feb 2026 18:27

Crystal Palace have reportedly submitted a £20m bid for Everton winger Dwight McNeil.

The 26-year-old is supposedly also of interest to Nottingham Forest, who are under the stewardship of former Burnley head coach Sean Dyche.

McNeil made a name for himself in the Premier League at Turf Moor in Dyche's infamously stubborn Clarets side.

The Englishman has struggled for regular top-flight minutes this term at the Hill Dickinson Stadium, starting just seven league fixtures.

After being hooked at half time during the draw with Leeds on January 26, McNeil was an unused substitute during Everton's most recent match at Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday afternoon.

Palace submit 'late bid' for Everton man McNeil

According to Sky Sports News, Crystal Palace are scrambling to sign a new attacker before the conclusion of the winter window.

The report claims that the Eagles have submitted a late £20m bid for the services of Everton winger McNeil.

It is said that Palace and Nottingham Forest were initially keen on a loan move for the 26-year-old this month.

However, with Everton supposedly unwilling to sanction a temporary exit, Oliver Glanser's men are now aiming to recruit the forward permanently.

It is understood that the Toffees will only be open to parting ways with McNeil should they be able to bring Tyrique George on loan from Chelsea.

Desperate times for Palace

With their last win coming against Irish minnows Shelbourne in the Conference League on December 11, it is fair to say that Palace are in a rut on the pitch.

The situation off the field is worsening too, with Marc Guehi recently transferring to Manchester City, before head coach Glasner confirmed that he would depart at the end of the current season.

After months of players and coaching staff leaving the Palace project, the South London club desperately need characters who want to build their futures at Selhurst Park.