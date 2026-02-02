Jeremy Jacquet latest: Significant Liverpool medical update revealed after Chelsea hijack

By Ben Knapton | 02 Feb 2026 19:04 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 19:04

Liverpool and Jeremy Jacquet have reportedly jumped through a significant hoop in their transfer agreement.

The Rennes 20-year-old was originally expected to join Chelsea before the winter transfer deadline, but he ended up snubbing the Blues in favour of the reigning Premier League champions.

Liverpool are expected to pay an initial £55m for Jacquet - potentially rising to £60m in add-ons - and the two parties have now cleared another major hurdle in the transfer process.

According to journalist Mike McGrath, Jacquet has now passed his medical with Liverpool, and it is seemingly only a matter of time before the France Under-21 international is announced by the Reds.

However, Arne Slot's side did not have to secure his signing before the 7pm deadline, as his move will officially go through in the summer; he will spend the rest of the season with Rennes.

Despite missing out on a deal for Jacquet, Chelsea still brought another 20-year-old Ligue 1 defender to Stamford Bridge late on Monday evening.