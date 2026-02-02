Preview: Toulouse vs Amiens - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 02 Feb 2026 19:44 , Last updated: 02 Feb 2026 21:10

One-time winners of the Coupe de France, Toulouse will look to take another step towards silverware when they host Amiens on Wednesday, with a place in the quarter-finals at stake.

Le Tefece lifted the trophy in 2022-23 after a dominant 5-1 victory over Nantes in the final, while the visitors’ best run in the competition dates back to 2000-01, when they finished as runners-up.

Match preview

As a Ligue 1 side, Toulouse entered this season’s Coupe de France at the round of 64 and have already been tested on their route to the last 16.

Le Tefece edged past lower-league Lyon–La Duchere 2-1 before needing penalties to overcome fellow top-flight outfit Angers in the previous round.

Despite their triumph two seasons ago, Toulouse have been unable to build sustained momentum in the competition since, exiting at the round of 16 stage in each of the last two editions.

The top-flight side were knocked out on penalties by Rouen 1899 in 2023-24 before suffering a 2-0 defeat to Guingamp at the same stage last season.

Carles Martinez Novell’s side approach this tie in encouraging form, however, unbeaten in their last four matches across all competitions, a run that includes the cup success against Angers, league victories over Nice (5-1) and Brest (2-0), and a goalless draw away at Auxerre.

Toulouse are also firmly in the hunt for European qualification, sitting eighth in the Ligue 1 table with 30 points, just one shy of the Conference League places.

That form, coupled with their strong record in this fixture, makes them clear favourites, with Le Tefece unbeaten in their last seven meetings with Amiens across Ligue 1 and Ligue 2, recording four wins and three draws.

© Iconsport

Amiens’ last victory over Toulouse came back in 2018, coincidentally at this ground, and they will be hoping to draw inspiration from that result as they prepare for their first-ever cup meeting with the hosts.

The visitors have taken a longer path to reach this stage, entering the competition in the seventh round due to their Ligue 2 status.

Les Licornes began with a 3-0 win over Auby before dispatching Reims Sainte-Anne 4-0, then claimed an impressive 2-0 victory over Ligue 1 side Le Havre in the round of 64, and in the last round, they recovered from conceding inside the opening minute to beat Montreuil 4-2.

While the cup has provided welcome relief, Amiens’ league form paints a worrying picture, as they currently occupy the relegation play-off position in Ligue 2, three points adrift of safety, and are without a win in their last three matches.

Indeed, their cup victories over Le Havre and Montreuil account for their only wins in the last six games across all competitions (2W, 1D, 3L).

Toulouse Coupe de France form:

W

W

Toulouse form (all competitions):

W

L

W

W

W

D

Amiens Coupe de France form:

W

W

W

W

Amiens form (all competitions):

W

L

W

L

D

L

Team News

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Toulouse will be without Dayann Methalie, Frank Magri and Abu Francis due to injury, while Charlie Cresswell is suspended.

With Magri sidelined, attention will fall on Yann Gboho, the club’s leading scorer this season with six goals.

Amiens also have several absentees, with Jerome Roussillon, Jan Mlakar, Arvin Appiah and Victor Lobry all unavailable.

In attack, Yvan Ikia Dimi and Yanis Rafii are expected to lead the line after both found the net in the previous round.

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; McKenzie, Koumbassa, Nicolaisen; Messali, Casseres, Demba, Donnum; Hidalgo, Gboho, Emersonn

Amiens possible starting lineup:

Bernardoni; Bakayoko, Lo, Kaiboue, Louis; Kandil, Nduquidi, Fofana, Leautey; Rafii, Ikia Dimi

We say: Toulouse 2-1 Amiens

Toulouse should be confident of progressing given their strong recent form and historical dominance in this fixture.

Unbeaten in four matches and pushing for European qualification, Le Tefece appear well-equipped to handle Amiens, whose league struggles contrast sharply with their cup exploits.

While the visitors have shown resilience in this competition, the host’s superior quality, home advantage and attacking momentum should prove decisive, making a controlled home victory and quarter-final place the most likely outcome.

