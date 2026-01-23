Preview: Brest vs Toulouse - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 23 Jan 2026 14:55 , Last updated: 23 Jan 2026 17:49

Both looking to compete for European spots this season, Brest and Toulouse clash at Stade Francis-Le Ble for a Ligue 1 battle on Sunday afternoon.

Les Pirates suffered a narrow defeat at the base of Lyon last time out, whilst Les Violets smashed Nice on home soil.

Match preview

Since a three-game winning run during November and December in Ligue 1, Brest have tasted victory in just one of their past three top-flight contests, losing narrowly at the base of Lyon last time out.

A poor first-half showing from the visiting Pirates led to a defeat at Groupama Stadium, where Abner and Pavel Sulc strikes had Les Gones in control before Eric Ebimbe's effort reduced arrears late on.

Collecting just three points from their last three top-flight contests, Brest have slumped down to 10th spot in the Ligue 1 rankings ahead of this weekend's battle with Toulouse, nine points behind Rennes in sixth position.

Brest have fared pretty well in front of their own supporters in recent times, beating Metz, Monaco and Auxerre across their past three Ligue 1 home matches, scoring six goals in the enjoyable process.

After commencing their 2026 Ligue 1 schedule with a 3-0 home loss to Lens, Toulouse produced their best league victory of the term last time out, when they hit Nice for five in the South of France.

Doubling his goal tally in the top flight from two to four, Santiago Hidalgo bagged a brilliant brace against the struggling visitors last Saturday, with target man Frank Magri also providing two goal contributions in the mauling.

Following victory in three of their most recent quartet of top-flight matches, Carles Martinez's men are currently occupying eighth spot in the Ligue 1 table, just five points behind Rennes in the lowest of the European places.

Losing just three of their eight league away matches so far this term, Toulouse could prove to be a tough nut for Brest to crack this weekend, with Les Violets unbeaten in six outings (W4 D2) across Ligue 1 and Coupe de France action.

Brest Ligue 1 form:

W W W L W L

Brest form (all competitions):

W W L L W L

Toulouse Ligue 1 form:

L D W W L W

Toulouse form (all competitions):

W W W L W W

Team News

Seeing red just 18 minutes into his appearance against Lyon last time out, Brest star Romain Del Castillo is suspended for this weekend's match.

Les Pirates are also battling on without the services of Mama Balde, who picked up a shin injury at the beginning of January.

Toulouse are also a man down due to red-card woes, with Emerson receiving his marching orders 23 minutes into the defeat to Lens.

After making eight promising appearances at the start of 2025-26, Abu Francis suffered a broken ankle and is now expected to miss the remainder of the campaign.

Yet to feature in the new calendar year for Les Violets, Dayann Methalie is set to return in February from injury.

Brest possible starting lineup:

Coudert; Lala, Chardonnet, Coulibaly, Locko; Chotard, Magnetti, Tousart; Mboup, Lascary, Ajorque

Toulouse possible starting lineup:

Restes; Sidibe, Cresswell, Nicolaisen; Messali, Vossah, Diop, Donnum; Hidalgo, Gboho, Magri

We say: Brest 1-1 Toulouse

After a damaging away loss, Brest will be looking to swiftly return to winning ways this weekend on home soil.

Toulouse arrive at Les Pirates in excellent spirits and should be good enough for a point on Sunday afternoon.

