Preview: Metz vs Brest - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 27 Feb 2026 17:22 , Last updated: 27 Feb 2026 17:24

Two sides with contrasting momentum meet at Stade Saint-Symphorien on Sunday, as basement club Metz play host to an in-form Brest side in round 24 of Ligue 1.

A staggering 10 points adrift of safety, the hosts are looking to end an 11-match winless league run (D2, L9), while a four-game unbeaten streak has lifted the visitors up to 11th in the French top-flight standings.

Match preview

Winless in the top flight since a home victory against Nice before the November international break, Metz are currently enduring the longest such drought in the division, with a managerial change doing little to inspire a resurgence.

Benoit Tavenot, who replaced the dismissed Stephane Le Mignan, has endured a difficult start, overseeing five of those matches (D1, L4), including a 3-0 defeat away to reigning champions Paris Saint-Germain last weekend.

Conceding first-half strikes from Desire Doue and Bradley Barcola, as well as a late Goncalo Ramos effort at the Parc des Princes, the Maroons have now shipped at least three goals in three of their last five outings.

That leaves them with the worst defensive record in the division, having conceded 52 goals, while scoring only once across their last four matches means Metz also hold the joint-third fewest goal tally with just 22.

The Maroons have recorded the fewest number of victories (3) in Ligue 1 this season and suffered the most defeats (16), so their current predicament comes as little surprise.

With 11 games left to play, Metz are at risk of an immediate return to the lower divisions, though victory this weekend could move them to within a point of the relegation playoff spot, provided Nantes and Auxerre — who sit directly above them — slip up in their respective matchday 24 fixtures.

Still, just two wins in 11 home league games (D3, L6) offers little encouragement for the Maroons, who are also without victory in their last six matches (D1, L5) at Saint-Symphorien across all competitions.

© Imago

While the hosts are in free fall, Brest have enjoyed a turnaround in recent weeks, with last Friday’s 2-0 home victory against top-four hopefuls Marseille completing a four-match unbeaten run in February.

Courtesy of a Ludovic Ajorque brace inside the opening half-hour, Les Pirates have now scored exactly two goals in three of their last four matches, which is a notable improvement in the final third after managing that feat just once in their previous five league games.

Now seven points off the European places, Eric Roy’s side could take another step toward their continental ambitions with victory this weekend; doing so would see them go five Ligue 1 matches unbeaten for the first time since April 2025.

Brest can draw confidence from their recent dominance in this fixture, having won each of their last four meetings with Metz, scoring at least three goals in the last two, including a 3-2 victory in the reverse fixture in November.

However, results on their travels cast doubt on Les Pirates’s ability to secure maximum points, with just nine of their 30 league points coming away from home, having failed to record a win in their last four such outings (D2, L2), despite opening the scoring in three of those matches.



Metz Ligue 1 form:

L

L

L

D

L

L

Brest Ligue 1 form:

L

L

D

W

D

W

Team News

Metz will remain without goalkeeper Pape Sy, who continues to recover from a head injury, while midfielder Benjamin Stambouli is set to miss a third consecutive match with a rib issue.

Forward Joseph Mangondo is still sidelined with a knee problem, and top scorer Gauthier Hein is expected to sit out a second straight game due to an ankle injury, while midfielder Ismael Guerti could also remain unavailable.

Brest, meanwhile, may once again be without forward Mama Balde, who has been sidelined with a muscle issue since early January, which appears to be the visitors’ only fitness concern heading into this clash.

Ajorque has now been directly involved in at least a goal in each of his last four appearances, and the attacker’s brace last weekend took his league tally to five for the season, making him one to watch on Sunday.



Metz possible starting lineup:

Fischer; Kouao, Sane, Yegbe, Ballo-Toure; Traore, Gbamin; Tsitaishvili, Michal, Abuashvili; Diallo

Brest possible starting lineup:

Coudert; Lala, Diaz, Chardonnet, Guindo; Chotard, Magnetti; Del Castillo, Ebimbe, Doumbia; Ajorque

We say: Metz 0-2 Brest

Brest have won just two of their 11 away games (D3, L6) in the league campaign, but facing a struggling Metz side offers confidence for the in-form visitors.

Les Pirates have recorded victories in each of their last three visits to Saint-Symphorien, keeping clean sheets in all, and a similar outcome could be seen on Sunday.



