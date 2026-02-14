Preview: Metz vs Auxerre - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 14 Feb 2026 00:46

Metz welcome Auxerre to the Stade Saint-Symphorien on Sunday afternoon for their latest instalment of Ligue 1 action.

Les Grenats held Lille to a goalless draw in their previous league fixture, while Les Bleus et Blancs mimicked that result against Paris FC at the Stade I'Abbe-Deschamps.

Match preview

Although there is still a large chunk of the campaign to be played, it looks as though Metz could be set for a swift return to Ligue 2.

Since winning three consecutive league matches at the beginning of November, their only Ligue 1 triumphs to date this season, Les Grenats have been woeful and look set for a relegation playoff at best when the season finishes.

Metz currently sit afoot the Ligue 1 table with only 13 points from their 21 games and are winless in each of their previous nine league fixtures, losing seven of them.

Their biggest weakness has without a doubt been their leaky defence, with Benoit Tavenot's side conceding a huge 46 goals in Ligue 1, eight more than any other side in the division.

Picking up only nine points, Les Grenats have also been hugely disappointing at the Stade Saint-Symphorien in Ligue 1, with Nantes the only side in the division to have a worse home record.

Metz will definitely be looking to rectify that record on Sunday afternoon, though they have failed to claim victory on any of the previous six occasions that they have hosted Auxerre.

Barring any serious turnaround in form, Auxerre also look like they will be firmly in Ligue 1's bottom three come May 16.

Despite claiming back-to-back clean sheets in their previous two league matches, AJA currently sit 16th in the table with only 14 points so far this season.

Christophe Pelissier's side have largely struggled in Ligue 1 this season due to their poor record on the road, claiming only three points on their travels and are yet to win a single match away from home.

Hitting the back of the net on only 14 occasions, four fewer than any other side in the division, Les Bleus et Blancs have also massively suffered in front of goal and have scored multiple times in a singular match only twice this season.

However, Auxerre have slightly made up for that with their defensive record, conceding only 29 Ligue 1 goals this season, a tally that only seven other sides in the division can better.

AJA also have a formidable recent record against Metz, winning their previous three matches against Sunday's opponents and losing none of their last nine, conceding only three times over that run.

Metz Ligue 1 form:

L

D

L

L

L

D

Metz form (all competitions):

D

L

L

L

L

D

Auxerre Ligue 1 form:

L

L

L

L

D

D

Auxerre form (all competitions):

L

L

L

L

D

D

Team News

After picking up a red card against Angers earlier this month, Metz will be without Ivorian midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin as he continues to serve a suspension.

Benjamin Stambouli was withdrawn in the second half against Lille with a fractured rib, meaning he will be out of action for the forseeable future, while Boubacar Traore has been ruled out with a knee problem.

Joseph Mangondo, Pape Sy, Ismael Guerti and Yannis Lawson also all remain unavailable for the home side.

Auxerre will be without Moroccan midfielder Oussama El Azzouzi for at least another week after he sustained a medical collateral ligament sprain.

Francisco Sierralta remains unavailable with an adductor injury, while it remains to be seen whether 21-year-old Telli Siwe will make the matchday squad as he continue to struggle with a knee problem.

Having looked defensively resolute, it is unlikely that Pelissier makes any changes to his backline, although after going five matches without scoring a goal, a switch up may be required in the Auxerre attack.

Metz possible starting lineup:

Fischer; Kouao, Sane, Mboula, Ballo-Toure; Deminguet, Munongo, Toure; Michal, Diallo, Tsitaishvili

Auxerre possible starting lineup:

Leon; Sy, Diomande, Akpa, Mensah; Owusu, Ahamada, Danois; Coulibaly, Namaso, Sinayoko

We say: Metz 0-1 Auxerre

It is hard to make a case for either side coming out of this match victorious, but we think Auxerre's defensive solidity could see them prevail.

While Les Bleus et Blancs have not been strong in attack, Metz's backline has leaked goals and after beating them 3-1 earlier in the season, Auxerre will be confident that they can dump further misery onto their hosts this Sunday.

