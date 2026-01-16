Preview: Strasbourg vs Metz - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 16 Jan 2026 01:35

Sunday’s opening fixture on matchday 18 will feature a pair of sides seeking their first Ligue 1 victories of 2026 as Strasbourg welcome Metz to Stade de la Meinau.

Both teams came away with 1-1 results on matchday 17, with the Alsace side drawing Nice and Metz failing to hold on to an early lead against Lorient.

Match preview

It is still early days under new management for Strasbourg, who have yet to lose since Gary O’Neil took charge.

The former Bournemouth and Wolves boss collected his first victory as coach of the French side last week as they crushed Avranches 6-0 at the Coupe de France.

On Sunday, he can earn his first win in Ligue 1 and end a five-match winless run for this side in the French top-flight.

Strasbourg have dropped points in their last two home matches in this competition and could go winless in three straight league outings at Stade de la Meinau on Sunday for the first time since losing four in a row from February to March 2024.

The top team in the League Phase of the Conference League will enter this matchday six points below a place in Europe next season.

Le Racing are unbeaten in their previous seven Ligue 1 meetings against the Lorraine club, winning those last six outings.

© Imago

Countless times this season, Metz have been their own worst enemy, and that was the case once again on matchday 17.

Their 1-1 draw marked the fourth time in the top flight this season that the Lorraine side had failed to win a Ligue 1 match after scoring first, dropping a combined 10 points in that scenario.

Stephane Le Mignan’s men are winless in their last three away matches in this competition, conceding a combined seven goals over that stretch.

Defensively, this team have been wildly inconsistent throughout the campaign, giving up a league-high 38 goals, including three or more on seven occasions.

Metz have yet to earn a single away point this season versus a team currently in the top-half of the table, losing that previous such outing 6-1 at Lille in October.

Les Merlus are two points below the relegation playoff line and four points back of Paris FC for a guaranteed place in Ligue 1 next season.

Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:

Strasbourg form (all competitions):

Metz Ligue 1 form:

Metz form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Ahead of this match, Strasbourg could be without Emanuel Emegha and Tidiane Diallo due to knocks, Ismael Doukoure is questionable with a lower leg problem, Saidou Sow is dealing with a cruciate ligament tear and Maxi Oyedele is doubtful because of a muscle strain.

Joaquin Panichelli converted a 13th minute penalty against Nice in their previous league fixture, his 10th of the campaign, giving him one fewer than Marseille’s Mason Greenwood for the league lead heading into this weekend.

A head injury is likely to keep Pape Sy sidelined for Metz on Sunday, Joseph Mangondo has a knee issue, Koffi Kouao will be suspended, while Habib Diallo and Cheikh Sabaly are with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Sadibou Sane had the opening goal for Metz against Lorient in early January, the second of the Ligue 1 campaign for the Senegalese defender.

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Hogsberg, Omobamidele, Chilwell; Ouattara, El Mourabet, Barco, Amougou; Enciso, Panichelli, Amo-Ameyaw

Metz possible starting lineup:

Fischer; Stambouli, Colin, S. Sane, Mboula; Deminguet, Traore; Mbaye, Hein, Tsitaishvili; I. Sane

We say: Strasbourg 2-0 Metz

While both teams have struggled domestically, Strasbourg look much more consistent and balanced defensively, and have the attacking pedigree that could expose an unstable backline like Metz.

