Preview: Strasbourg vs Reims - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 01 Mar 2026 04:32 , Last updated: 01 Mar 2026 04:32

Making their second appearance in the Coupe de France quarter-finals in the last three seasons, Strasbourg will welcome Reims to Stade de la Meinau in Alsace on Tuesday.

A convincing 3-1 win over Monaco in early February sent Le Racing into the last eight while Reims disposed of Le Mans 3-0.

Match preview

One-off games have brought out the best from Strasbourg in the attacking third as they have scored a combined 11 goals in three Coupe de France affairs this season.

That is a stark contrast to their form in Ligue 1, where they have netted a goal or fewer in over a dozen fixtures.

Gary O’Neil’s men enter this game unbeaten in 12 of their previous 14 competitive fixtures, with only one home defeat over that stretch (2-1 versus Paris Saint-Germain).

A win on Tuesday would see them make the Coupe de France semi-finals for the first time since they lifted this trophy for a third time in 2001.

They have not been eliminated by a lower-tiered side in this competition since FC Chambly beat them in this phase in late February 2018 (1-0).

The Alsace club have won their two Coupe de France matches this season at home but have only triumphed in one quarter-final contest in Alsace this century, defeating Lyon 3-1 en route to the title in 2001.

© Iconsport

For a second successive campaign, Reims are among the final eight teams remaining in the race to claim the Coupe de France.

Karel Geraerts has this team in the mix to earn a promotion back into the top-flight, currently third in the Ligue 2 table and just a point below Saint-Etienne for an automatic spot in Ligue 1 next season.

Four of their five tournament wins this season have come away from home, and this team have conceded just once over that stretch.

The Champagne club are unbeaten in 12 of their last 13 away matches across all competitions, posting a clean sheet in six of those previous seven outings.

Reims have only suffered one defeat in normal time in seven of their last eight Coupe de France quarter-finals, but have gone on to lose two of those previous three encounters.

Les rouges et blancs have won two of their three elimination games versus Strasbourg, including their only prior Coupe de France meeting against them in the Champagne region in 1963 (1-0).

Strasbourg Coupe de France form:

Strasbourg form (all competitions):

Reims Coupe de France form:

Reims form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

We expect Emanuel Emegha to miss this match for Strasbourg due to a muscle strain, while Sam Amo-Ameyaw is doubtful because of an injury.

Martial Godo put them in front after seven minutes in their round of 16 match with Monaco before Julio Enciso notched a second-half brace to seal the victory.

Reims will be without Joseph Okumu, who is recovering from torn knee ligaments and Yaya Fofana is questionable with a shin issue.

Theo Leoni had two goals for them against Le Mans, with Yassine Benhattab also scoring in that convincing triumph in early February.

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Doue, Hogsberg, Doukoure, Chilwell; Barco, El Mourabet; Moreira, Amougou, Enciso; Nanasi

Reims possible starting lineup:

Olliero; Sekine, Kone, Akieme, Busi; Patrick, Gbane, Leoni; Benhattab, Bojang, Nakamura

We say: Strasbourg 2-0 Reims

Finding the back of the net in Ligue 2 has been a struggle for Reims of late, and facing a side as balanced as Strasbourg, we believe, will not be a task the visitors can handle.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.