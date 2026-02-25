Preview: Strasbourg vs Lens - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joel Lefevre | 25 Feb 2026 02:36 , Last updated: 25 Feb 2026 02:37

Needing a win to temporarily regain first place in Ligue 1, Lens will visit Stade de la Meinau for a date with Strasbourg on Friday.

Last week, the Alsace club beat Lyon 3-1 to remain seventh in the table, while Les Sang et Or dropped down to second, losing 3-2 at home to Monaco.

Match preview

On Sunday, we witnessed another solid home performance by Strasbourg, keeping them within reach of the European places.

Gary O’Neil’s men have won five of their previous six competitive fixtures at Stade de la Meinau, netting multiple goals on those last two occasions.

A win on Friday would temporarily move them up to fifth in the table above Rennes and Lille and into a Europa League position on goal difference.

Meanwhile, they could win consecutive Ligue 1 affairs at home on Friday for the third time in 2025-26 and stretch their unbeaten run to three matches in the top-flight.

So far this season, they have yet to lose a competitive game in which they netted multiple goals, dropping points in only two of those instances all season, both domestically.

Le Racing have points in two of their previous four home meetings with Lens in the top-flight, though the last time they beat them at Stade de la Meinau was in 2022 (1-0).

© Imago / PsnewZ

Among the big surprises of matchday 23 in Ligue 1 was the match at Stade Bollaert-Delelis, where Lens squandered a 2-0 lead and lost not only the match but also their hold on first place.

On Friday, they can reclaim the top spot temporarily and ensure they avoid suffering consecutive league defeats for the first time all season.

Maximum points this week would also mark their eighth away triumph domestically in this competition, equalling their entire output from the previous campaign.

Pierre Sage’s men have shown their potency in front of goal away from home of late, netting a combined nine times in their last three road games, including a 5-0 win at Paris FC the last time out.

Dating back to last season, they have triumphed in 11 straight domestic games away from home when netting multiple goals, doing so seven times this season.

Les Sang et Or are unbeaten in their last seven league meetings with Strasbourg, conceding no goals in those two previous encounters.

Strasbourg Ligue 1 form:

Strasbourg form (all competitions):

Lens Ligue 1 form:

Lens form (all competitions):

Team News

© Imago / PsnewZ

A muscle fibre tear will prevent Emanuel Emegha from featuring for Strasbourg on Friday, while Sam Amo-Ameyaw is dealing with a knock and Maxi Oyedele remains doubtful due to a muscle injury.

Martial Godo, Diego Moreira and Joaquin Panichelli found the back of the net for them on Sunday, with the latter now up to a dozen on the campaign, second only to Mason Greenwood of Marseille (14).

Over at Lens Regis, Gurtner and Samson Baidoo are still recovering from hamstring strains, Jonathan Gradit remains doubtful because of a lower leg issue, Mamadou Sangare has a pelvic problem, Wesley Said could be a game-time decision with an illness and Kyllian Antonio is dealing with a foot injury.

Odsonne Edouard and Florian Thauvin both scored on matchday 23, only for Robin Risser to concede three times in the final half hour versus Les Monesgasques.

Strasbourg possible starting lineup:

Penders; Doue, Doukoure, Omobamidele, Chilwell; El Mourabet, Barco; Moreira, Enciso, Godo; Panichelli

Lens possible starting lineup:

Risser; Celik, Ganiou, Sarr; Abdulhamid, Bulatovic, Thomasson, Udol; Thauvin, Fofana; Edouard

We say: Strasbourg 1-1 Lens

Both teams have plenty to play for and are highly motivated, but given the defensive strength of each, we believe chances will be at a premium for both, despite each boasting some deadly attacking threats.

