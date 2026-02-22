Sunday's Ligue 1 predictions and previews including Strasbourg vs. Lyon, Angers vs. Lille

By Matt Law | 22 Feb 2026 00:15

There are five Ligue 1 matches on Sunday, including Lyon's away fixture with Strasbourg.

Elsewhere, Auxerre will host Rennes, Nantes will welcome Le Havre, Lille will head to Angers, and Lorient make the trip to Nice.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions for Sunday's Ligue 1 fixtures.

© Imago / PsnewZ

Aiming to put more distance between themselves and automatic relegation, Auxerre return to Stade de l’Abbe-Deschamps on Sunday for a date with Rennes.

A 3-1 win over Metz has the Burgundy side sitting 16th in the Ligue 1 table, while Stade Rennais are sixth after defeating Paris Saint-Germain 3-1 last week.

We say: Auxerre 1-1 Rennes

Rennes have yet to beat a side currently in the bottom three places of the table this season, while Auxerre have fought hard for survival in recent times but rarely boast the firepower needed to win.

© Iconsport / Dave Winter-FEP-Icon Sport

FC Nantes will host Le Havre AC at the Stade de la Beaujoire-Louis Fonteneau on Sunday in Ligue 1, with the home side desperate to halt a worrying slump in form.

Although the visitors appear relatively comfortable in mid-table, Le Club Doyen will remain cautious of the chasing pack, as just nine points separate them from the bottom three.

We say: Nantes 1-0 Le Havre

This encounter is expected to be closely fought, with both sides likely to adopt a cautious approach to avoid conceding cheaply, although there may still be a decisive moment to separate them despite the stalemate in the reverse fixture.

With Kantari eager to halt a run of five consecutive defeats, Nantes could sense an opportunity to turn their fortunes around, and the hosts may just do enough to secure a rare victory on Sunday to strengthen their push toward the relegation playoff position.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Angers will host Lille in Ligue 1 this Sunday evening at the Raymond Kopa Stadium as the visitors aim to strengthen their hold over the qualification spot for a place in the Europa League next season.

The hosts still have their European ambitions for the following campaign, knowing a win in this game will close the gap to Les Dogues to just two points.

We say: Angers 0-1 Lille

Lille will eventually turn their fortunes around this weekend when they travel to Angers, with it likely they will secure a late win, as the visitors have scored the most Ligue 1 goals in the final 15 minutes of matches. That is despite the great record the hosts have in shutting teams out in this period, having only conceded on three occasions this season.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Seeking to end a lengthy home winless run in Ligue 1, Nice will welcome Lorient to Allianz Riviera in the south of France on Sunday.

A 2-0 defeat at Lyon last week has Les Aiglons sitting 14th in the table, eight points below Lorient, who moved up to ninth thanks to a 2-0 triumph over Angers.

We say: Nice 1-1 Lorient

Although Nice have looked stronger at home, they have thrown away good performances time and again this season, which is why we believe the visitors could get a result from this contest.

© Imago / Pro Shots

The final match of Ligue 1 this weekend will see Strasbourg host Lyon on Sunday at Stade de la Meinau in their first domestic home contest this month.

Coming into matchday 23, the Alsace club are seventh, drawing 2-2 with Marseille last weekend, while Lyon currently sit third after a 2-0 triumph at home to Nice.

We say: Strasbourg 1-1 Lyon

While Lyon have all the momentum going their way, Strasbourg’s resilience, particularly at home, has us believing they can get a point off the visitors who have been lights out for months.

