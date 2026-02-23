Leeds United transfer news: Whites join Tottenham, Aston Villa in race for Ligue 1 star?

By Carter White | 23 Feb 2026 22:36

Leeds United are reportedly interested in singing Lyon midfielder Pavel Sulc during the summer transfer window.

The Whites picked up a respectable share of the points at the home of Aston Villa on Saturday afternoon.

However, it could have been a lot better for Leeds after an Anton Stach free kick gave them the lead in the first period.

Unai Emery's side rallied back for a point, though, with January arrival Tammy Abraham finding the net.

Leeds are well-placed to avoid relegation back to the Championship this term, adapting to the top flight admirably.

© Imago / Focus Images

Leeds join Spurs, Villa in Sulc race?

According to the Daily Mail, Leeds have their eyes set on a highly-rated midfielder ahead of the summer window.

The report claims that the Yorkshire-based club are keen on securing the signature of Lyon star Sulc.

It is understood that fellow Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Villa are also considering moves for the Czech Republic international.

A main suitor for Sulc arrives from Spain and La Liga, where Atletico Madrid are supposedly interested in the playmaker.

Elsewhere in the English top flight, Nottingham Forest are known to be admirers of the 18-time international.

© Imago

Uphill battle for Sulc

Since making the switch from Viktoria Plzen to Lyon in August, attacking midfielder Sulc has scored 13 goals across 31 matches.

The 25-year-old has proven his ability to thrive in a top-five European league, leading to plenty of interest ahead of the summer.

Given the other clubs linked to Sulc, Leeds face an uphill battle attempting to lure the player to Elland Road.