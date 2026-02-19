Preview: Aston Villa vs Leeds United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Feb 2026 16:00 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 18:19

After experiencing contrasting results in the FA Cup fourth round last weekend, Aston Villa and Leeds United butt heads at Villa Park in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

The hosts are looking to complete their first top-flight double over the Whites since 2000 after winning 2-1 at Elland Road in the reverse fixture three months ago.

Match preview

For the 10th time in 11 seasons, Aston Villa have failed to progress beyond the fourth round of the FA Cup after losing 3-1 at home to Newcastle last weekend, with all three goals conceded in the second half following the dismissal of goalkeeper Marco Bizot in first-half stoppage time.

While Villa fans would love to have seen their side end their 69-year wait to life the FA Cup, head coach Unai Emery has stressed that the club “have a clear order in our priorities" and the Premier League remains “the most important competition” this season.

The Midlands outfit have accumulated 50 points in 26 Premier League matches this term (W15 D5 L6), reaching this total in as few games for the third time after 2008-09 (51 in 25 games) and 2023-24 (52 in 26 games). They celebrated a narrow 1-0 home victory over Brighton in their last league match just over a week ago.

Sitting third in the table, Aston Villa have the chance to move to within five points of Premier League leaders Arsenal this weekend, but securing a top-five finish and Champions League football is the priority, with eight points currently separating them from Liverpool in sixth spot.

Villa should be confident of success on Saturday, as they are unbeaten in their last six Premier League games against Leeds (W4 D2) and have not lost any of their 18 top-flight matches against promoted clubs under Emery (W14 D4).

Unlike Villa, Leeds punched their ticket to the FA Cup fifth round after beating Birmingham City 4-2 on penalties following a 1-1 draw last weekend. A home tie against Daniel Farke’s former club Norwich City awaits next month.

Before then, the Whites must shift their focus back to the Premier League and will endeavour to build on a positive run of form. Since the start of December, only Man City and Man United (one each) have lost fewer top-flight matches than Leeds (two), although Farke’s men have drawn the most games in this period (seven).

One of those draws came at Stamford Bridge just over a week ago, as Leeds came from two goals down to rescue a point in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea. That result helped them to climb above Tottenham into 15th place in the Premier League table, six points above the relegation zone with 12 games left to play.

Villa should be wary of Leeds' threat from long throws this weekend, as the Whites rank first for long throws into the penalty box (62), shots following long throws into the area (20) and xG from shots after long throws into the box (3.03) since December, while captain Ethan Ampadu has also made the most long throws into the area in that time (55).

However, Leeds have struggled to grind out victories away from home, as they won only one of their last 18 Premier League matches on the road (D5 L12), beating Wolves 3-1 in September, though they have drawn five of their last six in the top flight away from Elland Road.

Aston Villa Premier League form:

D

L

W

L

D

W

Aston Villa form (all competitions):

W

W

L

D

W

L

Leeds United Premier League form:

L

W

D

L

W

D

Leeds United form (all competitions):

W

D

L

W

D

W

Team News

Aston Villa will be without Youri Tielemans (ankle), John McGinn and Boubacar Kamara (both knee) due to injury, while Matty Cash and Allyson will have knee problems assessed ahead of kickoff.

Lamare Bogarde could continue at right-back if Cash is not ready to return, while Emiliano Martinez will start between the sticks as Bizot is suspended following his red card in the FA Cup last weeknd.

Morgan Rogers scored both goals in Villa’s 2-1 victory over Leeds four months ago; he leads all Villa players in the Premier League this season for chances created (33), big chances created (10), assists (five), take-ons (101), touches in the opposition's box (131) and has scored the joint most goals (eight).

Villa’s No.27 is expected to start in an advanced central role behind striker Ollie Watkins, while Jadon Sancho and Emiliano Buendia could replace Leon Bailey and Ross Barkley to start on the flanks.

As for Leeds, Farke has confirmed that Noah Okafor has suffered a hamstring strain and is facing a spell in the treatment room, but Pascal Struijk, Anton Stach (both hip) and Daniel James (back) are all available to return to the matchday squad.

Struijk could be handed a start alongside Joe Rodon and James Justin in the back three, while Stach is expected to battle with Ilia Gruev and Sean Longstaff for a start in centre-midfield alongside Ethan Ampadu.

Lukas Nmecha has been involved in three goals in his last two Premier League appearances (two goals, one assist), averaging a goal every 115 minutes this season, but top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin is set to lead the line this weekend, with Brenden Aaronson and possibly Willy Gnonto providing support in attack.

Aston Villa possible starting lineup:

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Onana, Luiz; Sancho, Rogers, Buendia; Watkins

Leeds United possible starting lineup:

Darlow; Justin, Rodon, Struijk; Bogle, Ampadu, Gruev, Gudmundsson; Gnonto, Aaronson; Calvert-Lewin

We say: Aston Villa 2-1 Leeds United

Leeds have made themselves difficult to beat in recent matches and they have the credentials to cause problems to an Aston Villa side who have experienced an inconsistent run of form.

A tight contest could be in store, given that just seven goals have been scored in Villa’s last six Premier League matches (four for, three against), though we are backing the hosts to find a way to claim maximum points on this occasion.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.