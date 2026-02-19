Preview: FC Koln vs Hoffenheim - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 19 Feb 2026 17:48 , Last updated: 19 Feb 2026 17:49

After Hoffenheim bounced back from defeat, a triumph against hosts FC Koln at RheinEnergieSTADION on Saturday in the Bundesliga would be a significant boost in their quest for Champions League football.

Koln may be in 12th place with 23 points, but their form of late has trended in the wrong direction, whereas third-placed Hoffenheim won 3-0 against Freiburg on February 14 and moved onto 45 points.

Match preview

The hosts were beaten 3-1 by Stuttgart on Valentine's Day, failing to claim a point despite netting an equaliser 11 minutes from time.

Koln have suffered three defeats in their past four Bundesliga matches - they have also lost eight, drawn three and won two of their last 13 - and they are just four points above 16th-placed Werder Bremen, who occupy the league's relegation playoff spot.

Though the Billy Goats have scored in each of their last seven games, their loss against Stuttgart was the fifth time in that period that they conceded at least two goals.

Lukas Kwasniok's side came out second best when they faced RB Leipzig at home on February 8, but that result was preceded by two victories at RheinEnergieSTADION.

It will concern fans that the club have netted one or fewer goals in eight of their 12 fixtures on home soil, and they have also only kept one clean sheet at their stadium.

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Hoffenheim lost 5-1 against Bayern Munich on February 8, but they managed to bounce back against Freiburg, scoring three goals for the 10th time in 17 matches.

Head coach Christian Ilzer's side have not finished higher than sixth since 2018-19, and since their return to the top flight in 2007-08, they have only ever achieved a third-placed finish once.

The visitors will be looking for revenge after losing 1-0 against their hosts in October 2025, and a success on the weekend would be their third in seven meetings with Koln.

A win for the away side would be their sixth in seven games, and they will hope to extend the gap to fifth-placed RB Leipzig to eight points.

Die Kraichgauer's form on the road has not been as strong given they have failed to emerge as victors in four of their past six away fixtures, though they were only beaten twice in that period and have won two of their four most recent away trips.

FC Koln Bundesliga form:

L

W

L

W

L

L

Hoffenheim Bundesliga form:

W

W

W

W

L

W

Team News

© Imago / STEINSIEK.CH

Koln could start Joel Schmied, Eric Martel and Cenk Ozkacar in a three-man defence given centre-backs Timo Hubers and Luca Kilian are both dealing with serious knee injuries.

With attacker Linton Maina ruled out due to a broken rib. fans should expect to see Jan Thielmann and Jakub Kaminski support Ragnar Ache.

As for Hoffenheim, talismanic forward Amdrej Kramaric will be relied upon once again, and he is set for a start behind Fisnik Asllani and Bazoumana Toure.

Considering Koki Machida is on the treatment table because of a knee problem, Ilzer is likely to trust Robin Hranac and Ozan Kabak on Saturday.

Grischa Promel, Leon Avdullahu and Wouter Burger were selected in midfield against Freiburg, and they will almost certainly retain their places in the XI.

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwabe; Schmied, Martel, Ozkacar; Sebulonsen, Johannesson, Krauss, Lund; Thielmann, Ache, Kaminski

Hoffenheim possible starting lineup:

Baumann; Coufal, Hranac, Kabak, Hajdari; Promel, Avdullahu, Burger; Kramaric; Asllani, Toure

We say: FC Koln 1-3 Hoffenheim

Though Koln boast the advantage of playing at home, their offensive displays at RheinEnergieSTADION have been concerning.

Hoffenheim have had little trouble in the final third, so anything other than an away victory would be surprising, especially as the visitors' form has been excellent.

