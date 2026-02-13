Preview: Stuttgart vs FC Koln - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sebastian Sternik | 13 Feb 2026 06:25 , Last updated: 13 Feb 2026 06:26

Saturday night entertainment in the Bundesliga comes from the MHP Arena as VfB Stuttgart resume their push for Champions League qualification when they welcome FC Koln.

The Swabians were pushed out of the top four last weekend after enduring a surprise defeat to St Pauli, while the Billy Goats will be hoping to create some distance between them and the bottom three.

Match preview

With just six points separating third-placed Hoffenheim and sixth-placed Bayer Leverkusen, the battle for Champions League qualification is seriously heating up.

Stuttgart are in the middle of that top-four chasing sandwich, and the Swabians have been going about their business in impressive fashion over recent weeks.

Sebastian Hoeness and his men were on a run of four wins from five Bundesliga games, though the balloon eventually popped away at St Pauli, with Stuttgart losing the match 2-1.

Returning to winning ways is now the priority, and Stuttgart will feel confident considering they have the third-best home record in the league, with seven wins from 10 games to their name.

On top of that, the Swabians are unbeaten against Koln in six meetings, winning their last encounter back in September.

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Koln enter the weekend sitting 10th in the standings, but there is still a risk they could get dragged into a relegation battle this season.

The Billy Goats are just four points above the bottom three after managing just two wins from their last 12 Bundesliga outings - a worrying run for Lukas Kwasniok and his men.

Both of those wins have come over the past month, with Koln picking up home victories over Mainz and Wolfsburg to improve their position in the standings.

One big problem for Kwasniok’s men is their dreadful run away from home which has seen them earn two victories from 10 games. In fact, Koln have not tasted an away victory since October.

To make matters worse, the Billy Goats have not managed an away victory over Stuttgart since 2015.

Stuttgart Bundesliga form:

W W D W W L

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

L W W W W L

FC Koln Bundesliga form:

D L W L W L

FC Koln form (all competitions):

D L W L W L

Team News

© Imago / Sportfoto Rudel

Stuttgart have enjoyed a decent season on the injury front, though they are still heading into the weekend with a couple of long-term absentees

Dan-Axel Zagadou, for instance, is still recovering from his thigh problem, while Lazar Jovanovic continues to nurse a back injury.

Star forward Deniz Undav is set to star, with the 29-year-old looking to build on his incredible tally of six goal contributions in his last five outings.

FC Koln’s injury list is a lot longer, with Kwasniok missing several players ahead of the weekend.

Alessio Castro-Montes will be out of action with a muscle injury, while defender Timo Hubers is still struggling with his knee.

Luca Kilian has been out for the entire campaign with a knee injury, while new signing Jahmai Simpson-Pusey only managed three games before pulling up with a thigh issue.

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Vagnoman, Jeltsch, Chabot, Mittelstadt; Karazor, Chema; Leweling, El Khannouss, Fuhrich; Undav

FC Koln possible starting lineup:

Schwäbe; Sebulonsen, Van den Berg, Ozkacar; Thielmann, Martel, Krauss, Kaminski, Lund; Ache, Bulter

We say: Stuttgart 2-1 FC Koln

Winless in six matches away form home, FC Koln face an uphill battle here against Stuttgart.

The hosts have won four of their last six in front of their home fans, and we are backing for that trend to continue.

