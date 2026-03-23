Federico Valverde red card: What happened? How long will Real Madrid star be suspended?

By Matt Law | 23 Mar 2026 09:16 , Last updated: 23 Mar 2026 09:19

Real Madrid captain Federico Valverde is facing the prospect of being suspended for his side's next two La Liga matches after being sent off against Atletico Madrid on Sunday night.

Valverde was handed a straight red card in the 77th minute of what proved to be a 3-2 success for Real Madrid in front of their own supporters.

The Uruguay international's firm challenge on Alex Baena was punished, and referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero noted in his report that Valverde had “kicked an opponent, without being within striking distance, using excessive force.”

Articles 120 and 130 of La Liga’s disciplinary code relates to direct expulsions and violent conduct, and it is likely that the midfielder will now be absent for one game rather than two.

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Mallorca on April 4 before taking on Girona on April 10, three days after the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final with German giants Bayern Munich.

© Imago / PA Images

Valverde facing two-game La Liga suspension after red card in Madrid derby

Valverde may therefore not feature in La Liga again until April 22, when Real Madrid welcome Alaves to Bernabeu.

Los Blancos head coach Alvaro Arbeloa said that he had "a different perspective" to the referee in relation to the incident.

“I have a different perspective than Jose Luis (Munuera Montero), to whom I am grateful for coming to the sideline to explain why he sent off Valverde. I see it differently than he does," Arbeloa told reporters after the match.

"He told me it was excessive force, but I don't see it that way. It was a tackle like many others, very low, with no intention to harm or injure the opponent.

© Imago / Pressinphoto

Madrid derby: Arbeloa disagrees with Valverde red at Bernabeu

"That’s my view, and it's clearly different from his, but at least he came to explain it to me, and I appreciate that.

"Many times, we’d appreciate this attitude from referees, even though it doesn't change anything and I don't agree with the red card, which clearly made things much more difficult for us, forcing us to endure a lot.”

Real Madrid's 3-2 win over Atletico in the Madrid derby has seen them return to within four points of leaders Barcelona in the La Liga table.