Preview: Augsburg vs Stuttgart - prediction, team news, lineups

By Lewis Nolan | 20 Mar 2026 23:52

Stuttgart can reclaim their place in the Bundesliga's top three with victory against hosts Augsburg on Sunday at WWK Arena.

The fourth-placed visitors are locked in a battle for top four, and they arrive to Augsburg's home with 50 points following a hard-fought 1-0 win against RB Leipzig on March 15, whereas their 10th-placed opponents only have 31 points.

Match preview

Augsburg were beaten 2-0 by Borussia Dortmund on March 14, and they can have no complaints with the result given their only shot on target from inside the box came in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time.

While the hosts have now failed to keep clean sheets in their past two games, they have kept five clean sheets in their eight most recent fixtures on home turf.

Finding the back of the net has not been an issue for the club at home considering they have scored exactly two goals in three of their past four home matches.

Manuel Baum's side will hope for a fourth consecutive triumph at WWK Arena, though simply remaining unbeaten would extend their undefeated streak at the stadium to nine games.

Die Fuggerstadter's overall form has room for improvement having suffered two losses in a row ahead of Sunday's clash, though both defeats came against teams currently in the top three, and they had won their prior three contests.

© Imago / Eibner

Stuttgart will be licking their wounds after being eliminated from the Europa League by Porto on Thursday, losing 2-0 in Portugal, a result that gave the Primeira Liga side a 4-1 win on aggregate.

That was the third time in four matches that they conceded two goals, and they have kept just two clean sheets in their last 10 games, whereas they had kept five in their prior 10.

Third-placed Leipzig and fifth-placed Hoffenheim also have 50 points, and it should be noted that Die Roten still have to face the latter in matchweek 32, as well as both Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich before the end of the season.

Boss Sebastian Hoeness oversaw a 3-2 victory against Sunday's hosts in November 2025, and his side have managed to get the better of Augsburg in each of their past six meetings.

Die Roten may not have experienced success in Europe, but they are unbeaten in five Bundesliga fixtures, a period in which they won three times and scored 13 goals.

Stuttgart's away form in the top flight has been poor, with the club winless in three league matches on the road, though they were only defeated once in that stretch.

Augsburg Bundesliga form:

L

W

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Stuttgart Bundesliga form:

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W

D

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D

W

Stuttgart form (all competitions):

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W

D

L

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L

Team News

© Imago / Pressefoto Baumann

Augsburg centre-back Chrislain Matsima remains sidelined, with his hamstring injury expected to keep him from the pitch until early April.

Central defenders Arthur Chaves, Keven Schlotterbeck and Cedric Zesiger are fit, and the trio are likely to sit behind a double pivot of Kristijan Jakic and Han-Noah Massengo.

Stuttgart have recently experimented with a three-man defence, and perhaps Finn Jeltsch, Julian Chabot and Ramon Hendriks will feature in the backline on Sunday.

Angelo Stiller's passing quality has helped drive the visitors towards the Champions League spots, and his creative talents have often been complemented Atakan Karazor's defensive nous.

Deniz Undav has scored four goals and provided one assist in his last five games, and the forward will be keen to add to his tally.

Augsburg possible starting lineup:

Dahmen; Chaves, Schlotterbeck, Zesiger; Fellhauer, Jakic, Massengo, Giannoulis; Rieder, Claude-Maurice; Ribeiro

Stuttgart possible starting lineup:

Nubel; Jeltsch, Chabot, Hendriks; Assignon, Karazor, Stiller, Fuhrich; El Khannouss, Undav; Demirovic

We say: Augsburg 2-2 Stuttgart

Stuttgart come into the weekend's clash after a gruelling European game, and they have looked increasingly vulnerable at the back.

Augsburg's record in front of goal has been impressive, but while they may be able to threaten the visitors' defence, their opponents will likely have enough firepower to take at least a point.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.