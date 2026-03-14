Saturday's Bundesliga predictions and previews including Bayer Leverkusen vs. Bayern Munich, Hamburger SV vs Koln

By Sebastian Sternik | 14 Mar 2026 07:09

Bundesliga action returns this Saturday as clubs continue to vie for position in both the relegation battle, and the race for European football.

Borussia Dortmund, for instance, will be looking to strengthen their position in the top four when they welcome a dangerous Augsburg side to Signal Iduna Park - the same Augsburg side that beat Bayern Munich away from home earlier this season.

Eintracht Frankfurt are looking to force themselves into the European conversation, and they will be looking for all three points when they host bottom-of-the-table Heidenheim.

Wolfsburg's push for Bundesliga survival continues away at Hoffenheim, with returning head coach Dieter Hecking set to make his second managerial debut for the Wolves.

The headline clash in the Bundesliga takes place at the BayArena as Champions League-chasing Bayer Leverkusen take on league leaders Bayern Munich.

Lastly, Hamburger SV and Koln will both be looking to move away from the drop zone when the two teams meet at the Volksparkstadion.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions and previews for all of Saturday's Bundesliga fixtures.

© Imago / osnapix

Borussia Dortmund's title hopes were dashed weeks ago, but Niko Kovac and his men are still looking to finish the campaign on a high.

Augsburg, on the other hand, have dragged themselves up the standings under the stewardship of Manuel Baum, and they are now setting their sights on a potential 10th league victory.

We say: Borussia Dortmund 2-1 Augsburg

It is difficult to predict anything other than a Dortmund win given how well they have performed at Signal Iduna Park.

Augsburg have managed to pick up wins on the road, and their overall form has been strong, so they will likely cause BVB many problems on Saturday.

> Click here to read our full preview for Borussia Dortmund vs Augsburg, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Hartenfelser

With nine matchdays remaining, Eintracht Frankfurt find themselves nine points adrift of the top six - a gap they must close if they are to play in Europe next season.

Heidenheim, meanwhile, are sitting rock-bottom of the Bundesliga standings, and find themselves a mammoth 10 points from safety.

We say: Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 Heidenheim

Heidenheim have not thrown in the towel, but the lack of quality in their squad makes it incredibly difficult to compete.

Eintracht Frankfurt, on the other hand, have serious top-six ambitions, and they simply cannot afford to drop points against a team like FCH. With that in mind, we are backing the hosts to bag a confident victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Eintracht Frankfurt vs Heidenheim, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Sven Simon

Hoffenheim have enjoyed an incredible season, and they can cap it off by earning a spot in the Champions League should they secure a top four finish.

Wolfsburg are second from bottom and need to end their three-match losing run if they are to give themselves a fighting chance of staying in the Bundesliga.

We say: Hoffenheim 3-1 Wolfsburg

Only Bayern Munich have scored more goals than Hoffenheim this season, meaning the hosts could have a field day with Wolfsburg’s leaky defence.

There is a lot at stake for both teams, but we are backing Die Kraichgauer to have too much quality for the visitors, who are banking on a new manager bounce.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Laci Perenyi

The biggest game of the weekend takes place at the BayArena as Bayer Leverkusen continue their push for a top four finish.

Bayern Munich are 11 points clear at the top of the standings, but that does not make them any less dangerous as Vincent Kompany's side look to continue their recent momentum.

We say: Bayer Leverkusen 1-3 Bayern Munich

Bayer Leverkusen will hope to rely on their home crowd, but their forwards have often let them down this season.

While Bayern Munich are sure to face pressure in the opening phases of the match, their frontline will almost certainly help them earn another Bundesliga victory.

> Click here to read our full preview for Bayer Leverkusen vs Bayern Munich, including team news and possible lineups

© Imago / Eibner

Fresh from their big victory over Wolfsburg, Hamburger SV will be eyeing up successive wins when they welcome Koln to the Volksparstadion.

The Billy Goats will not be easy opposition considering they are desperately trying to create some distance between themselves and the bottom three.

We say: Hamburger SV 1-1 FC Koln

Hamburger are in better form than their opponents, but they are by no means enjoying a strong spell at the moment, having won just one of their last four games.

Koln will be growing increasingly desperate, and considering HSV's defensive frailty of late, they could escape with a point this weekend.

> Click here to read our full preview for Hamburger SV vs FC Koln, including team news and possible lineups