Chelsea transfer news: Josh Acheampong uncertainty emerges as four European giants 'monitoring progress'

By Darren Plant | 24 Mar 2026 13:02

Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong is reportedly attracting interest from at least four European giants.

While the 19-year-old is viewed as one of the club's best homegrown talents in recent years, his game time has not matched the frequent praise from Enzo Maresca and Liam Rosenior.

While 13 starts and 11 substitute outings have been made in all competitions during 2025-26, the starlet has found himself in and out of a team and rarely used when the Blues have struggled.

During a period where Chelsea have suffered five defeats in seven games, the England Under-21 international has only made one start and one substitute outing.

As a result, it would come as no surprise if Acheampong and his representatives push for a transfer away from Stamford Bridge if his current predicament continues.

© Imago

Which Premier League, European clubs want Acheampong?

According to CaughtOffside, Real Madrid are among the clubs who are monitoring the progress of Acheampong.

Liverpool, Newcastle United and Borussia Dortmund are also said to be admirers of a player who can play at right-back and centre-back.

Real Madrid, in particular, are said to view Acheampong as someone who can become a long-term option in their squad.

Chelsea chiefs have previously viewed Acheampong as 'untouchable', yet there is no prospect of him extending his contract past 2029 given the ongoing situation.

While the report suggests that proposals in the region of €30m (£25.95m) could be entertained, BlueCo may insist on higher offers at this stage.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Acheampong usage among Chelsea's biggest mistakes

At a time when Rosenior and BlueCo are coming under fierce criticism of late, questions need to be asked over Rosenior's usage of Acheampong.

Despite his relative inexperience, Acheampong was man-of-the-match against Crystal Palace on the opening day of the season and against Nottingham Forest in October. Two of his seven starts in the Premier League in 2025-26 have led to that accolade.

Rosenior opted to use Mamadou Sarr on the right-hand side of a back three against Paris Saint-Germain earlier this month, rather than a player in Acheampong more suited to the role.

While there are several Chelsea centre-backs who have not performed to the level expected and are in line to leave in the summer, Acheampong should not feature among those players.

Nevertheless, the youngster and his representatives know that his development is at risk of stagnating in West London unless there is a change in stance from Rosenior.