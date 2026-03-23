Next Chelsea manager: Latest on Liam Rosenior 'threat' as sack rumours mount

By Darren Plant | 23 Mar 2026 10:35

Chelsea are reportedly planning to retain the services of Liam Rosenior until at least the end of the season.

After replacing Enzo Maresca in January, Rosenior started life at Stamford Bridge with 10 wins, two draws and three defeats, all of which came to Arsenal in two different competitions.

However, Chelsea have since suffered four consecutive defeats to Paris Saint-Germain (twice), Newcastle United and, most recently, Everton.

Since they were locked at 2-2 with PSG in France heading into the final 20 minutes, Chelsea have conceded 10 goals in under 300 minutes and failed to find the back of the net themselves.

As well as sitting in sixth place in the Premier League table and outside of the Champions League qualification spots, Chelsea are also just six points ahead of 13th position.

© Imago / APL

Chelsea take Rosenior stance?

According to Football Insider, Chelsea officials are currently planning to keep Rosenior in charge for the remainder of 2025-26.

The report alleges that BlueCo - who moved Rosenior from Strasbourg to the West Londoners - want to give him as much time as possible to succeed in his role.

Nevertheless, it remains to be seen how much patience will be shown if it becomes apparent that Chelsea are increasingly unlikely to qualify for next season's Champions League.

That is said to be the priority for the remainder of the campaign, albeit there being hope that they can go further in the FA Cup after being handed a quarter-final tie at home to League One club Port Vale.

A recent report recently suggested that four potential alternatives to Rosenior had already been identified.

© Iconsport / Mark Pain/Alamy Live News

Why things do not get any easier for Rosenior

If Chelsea lost to Port Vale in the FA Cup, it will become increasingly plausible that BlueCo make another managerial change.

Chelsea's next two Premier League fixtures are at home to Manchester City and Manchester United, who will both start as favourites against the Blues.

Not only do Chelsea likely need to win at least four of their remaining seven games to have a chance of finishing inside the top five, they also face away fixtures at the likes of Brighton & Hove Albion, Liverpool and Sunderland.

Furthermore, first-choice centre-backs Trevoh Chalobah and Levi Colwill will be sidelined for at least the next five weeks and beyond, and a return date for club captain Reece James remains unclear.