Chelsea news: Rosenior's position already under threat as Blues identify four potential replacements

By Axel Clody | 19 Mar 2026 07:38

Knocked out by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League last 16, could Chelsea push Liam Rosenior towards the exit at the end of the 2025-26 season? The Blues have already identified several candidates should the Englishman depart.

Chelsea's worst ever European night

© Imago / Mark Pain

Swept aside by PSG at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday evening — beaten 3-0 on the night and 8-2 on aggregate — Chelsea were eliminated from the Champions League without any room for debate.

While the Blues remain in the FA Cup, this season is taking an increasingly grim turn, with Rosenior's men now needing a top-four finish to salvage something meaningful. But will the former Strasbourg boss still be in charge next season?

Rumours of his potential exit surfaced even before the second leg against the Parisians. Appointed in January in place of Enzo Maresca, Rosenior is already said to be under threat.

The 41-year-old has made history at Chelsea — but not in the way he would have wanted. For the first time, the Blues have conceded eight goals across both legs of a Champions League tie. It is an unwanted record that could cost the former Strasbourg manager his job within weeks.

Chelsea eye two former players to replace Rosenior

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

Among the names being considered to succeed him after just six months in charge, Chelsea are reportedly thinking of Luis Enrique — currently firmly in the dugout at PSG. A surprising suggestion, but one that has not stopped the Blues from scouting the managerial market more broadly.

According to the Daily Express, three other coaches are of interest to the club's ownership ahead of next season. The first name on the list is Cesc Fabregas. Well known to Chelsea supporters having made 198 appearances for the club between 2014 and 2019, the 38-year-old Spaniard is currently in charge of Como in Italy, where his contract runs until June 2028.

Another candidate is Filipe Luis. The 40-year-old former Brazilian left-back also wore the Chelsea shirt during the 2014-15 season and is currently without a club after his stint with Flamengo came to an end, the Brazilian giants having sacked him at the start of March.

Finally, Chelsea are targeting a Premier League manager who will be available at the end of the season: Oliver Glasner. The 51-year-old Austrian has already announced his departure from Crystal Palace and is unlikely to be indifferent to interest from a club of Chelsea's stature.

Chelsea have not yet made any decision over Rosenior's future — but the groundwork is clearly being laid.