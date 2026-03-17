Chelsea set unwanted club record in PSG hammering as Liam Rosenior matches Enzo Maresca worst

By Ben Knapton | 17 Mar 2026 22:06

Chelsea set a new unwanted club record as Liam Rosenior's men were embarrassed by Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League on Tuesday evening.

The Blues hosted the reigning European champions at Stamford Bridge in the second leg of their knockout battle needing to produce a comeback of the ages to stand a chance of advancing.

Rosenior oversaw a 5-2 loss at the Parc des Princes last week, and the head coach was dealt a devastating blow prior to kickoff, losing captain Reece James to another hamstring injury.

Mamadou Sarr was selected to replace the England international, while Rosenior also made the bold decision to drop Wesley Fofana and pair Jorrel Hato with Trevoh Chalobah in central defence.

The Sarr call backfired immediately, as within the first 10 minutes of the match, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia latched onto Matvey Safonov's long ball, spun the former Strasbourg man and coolly finished.

Chelsea concede 8+ goals for first time in knockout tie

Full-time scenes as PSG win 2-8 on aggregate vs Chelsea ?@tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/CRF6XQNQeA — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) March 17, 2026

The visitors doubled their lead before the break through Bradley Barcola, whose second goal in two games triggered an exodus of Chelsea fans and a chorus of boos from those that stayed.

Things went from bad to worse for the Club World Cup winners in the second 45, when Senny Mayulu picked out the top corner to seal a 3-0 victory for Luis Enrique's men on the night.

PSG advanced to the quarter-finals of the competition with an 8-2 aggregate victory, marking the first time ever that Chelsea had conceded as many as eight goals in a two-legged knockout tie in their history.

The Blues had never let in an octet of efforts in any domestic or European knockout tie before facing PSG, who avenged their 3-0 Club World Cup final loss to Chelsea in merciless fashion.

The reigning champions will now face either Liverpool or Galatasaray in the quarter-finals of the competition, as the Turkish side head to Anfield with a 1-0 lead from their last 16 first leg.

Liam Rosenior matches Enzo Maresca's worst Chelsea run in PSG loss

8 - Chelsea have conceded eight goals across a competitive two-legged tie (domestic and European) for the first time in their history. Breached. pic.twitter.com/sxVLoMV43Q — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 17, 2026

Suffering two heavy defeats to PSG either side of a dampening Premier League loss to Newcastle United, Rosenior has now seen his side come out on the wrong end of the scoreline in three straight games.

In doing so, the former Strasbourg manager equalled the worst losing run suffered by his predecessor Enzo Maresca, who oversaw a trio of defeats against Brighton & Hove Albion (twice) and Aston Villa in February 2025.

Maresca snapped that sequence with a 4-0 win over Southampton on February 25, but Rosenior faces a more challenging upcoming fixture away to Everton on Saturday in the top flight.