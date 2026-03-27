Thomas Tuchel on "desperate" Ben White as England squad selection raises Trent Alexander-Arnold concern ahead of Uruguay

By Lewis Nolan | 27 Mar 2026 00:56

Thomas Tuchel has insisted that Ben White is desperate to play for England after criticisms of his inclusion in the squad.

The Three Lions are set to take on Uruguay on Friday in one of the nation's final friendly clashes before the 2026 World Cup, though changes have been made to the squad.

Jarell Quansah was initially included as an option at right-back, but his injury led to the selection of Arsenal defender Ben White in his place.

White was in a self-imposed exile from international duties after a disagreement with then assistant manager Steve Holland in 2022.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his side's game against Uruguay, Tuchel claimed the right-back was ready to return to the squad, saying: "I think everyone deserves a second chance. I don't know exactly what happened.

"I was also not 100% interested because I wanted to open a new page and a new book and a new opportunity. Once I asked Ben if he would be ready to play for me and for England, he straightaway, without hesitation, said he would love to come back and was desperate to come back."

"The reaction [after Quansah's injury] came within seconds. It was very euphoric, very positive and very emotional about it. That showed me he really means it."

White is 28 but has only earned four caps, though he may have had more appearances for the Three Lions had he not refused a call up from Southgate in March 2024.

© Imago

Trent Alexander-Arnold overlooked again by England

Kyle Walker was a mainstay on the right side of defence when Gareth Southgate was in charge, but the former Manchester City star has since retired from international football.

Reece James is currently injured, yet Real Madrid star Trent Alexander-Arnold has continued to be overlooked despite his immense talent.

Whatever reservations Tuchel has about including Alexander-Arnold, it is hard to see why he was not included as an option, especially when Quansah is far more comfortable as a centre-back.

If the Real Madrid man is not taken to the upcoming World Cup, it could be a costly mistake, especially if England are in need of an equaliser.

© Imago

Should Reece James start in defence for Three Lions?

Given Alexander-Arnold has not been favoured by either Southgate or Tuchel, it would be surprising if he managed to displace Chelsea's James from the starting lineup.

The Blues star was previously coached by Tuchel at Stamford Bridge, and while he has a history of muscle problems, he is arguably England's most rounded full-back.

Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento has played well this season, but considering his season has been blighted by injury issues, he may have to settle for a backup role if he cannot prove he can consistently stay fit.