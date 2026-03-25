England vs. Uruguay: Predicted XI for Thomas Tuchel's side in pre-World Cup friendly, with Harry Kane among those absent

By Matt Law | 25 Mar 2026 14:41 , Last updated: 25 Mar 2026 14:42

England head coach Thomas Tuchel will be without the services of a number of important players for Friday's international friendly with Uruguay at Wembley.

Dean Henderson, Dan Burn, Marc Guehi, Ezri Konsa, Nico O'Reilly, Elliot Anderson, Declan Rice, Morgan Rogers, Anthony Gordon, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka will join up with the squad ready for the Japan match next week, so they will not feature in Friday's game.

As a result, there will be opportunities for a number of so-called fringe players to make their mark, with Jarrod Bowen potentially being given the nod through the middle.

Fit-again Jude Bellingham needs minutes and is likely to operate in the number 10 spot, while there should also be starts for Cole Palmer and Marcus Rashford in the forward areas.

Kobbie Mainoo's excellent recent form at Manchester United has seen him secure a return to the squad, and he could be joined in the middle of the midfield by Adam Wharton.

Further back, Harry Maguire and John Stones may resume their centre-back partnership, with the pair fit and available after a number of injury issues.

Lewis Hall is potentially in charge of the left-back spot in the England team, and he could be joined in the back four by Newcastle United teammate Tino Livramento.

Jordan Pickford, meanwhile, is the undisputed number one, and the Everton goalkeeper will again feature between the sticks for the Three Lions.

England possible starting lineup:

Pickford; Livramento, Stones, Maguire, Hall; Mainoo, Wharton; Palmer, Bellingham, Rashford; Bowen