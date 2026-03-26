England vs. Uruguay: Three Lions can equal all-time national team record in friendly battle

By Ben Knapton | 26 Mar 2026 17:19

England will be bidding to equal a men's national team all-time record when they welcome Uruguay to Wembley on Friday night for their first fixture of the year.

The Three Lions take to the field for the first time in 2026 a few months on from a perfect World Cup Qualifying campaign, in which they became the first UEFA team to reach the global gathering.

England sealed their spot in the USA with a 5-0 battering of Latvia in October, before claiming straightforward 2-0 victories over Serbia and Albania to round off a flawless Group K performance.

As well as shutting out Albania, Serbia and Latvia late last year, Thomas Tuchel's men also recorded a 3-0 friendly success over Wales, an unconvincing 2-0 triumph over Andorra and 5-0 battering of Serbia in Belgrade.

As a result, England have kept six straight clean sheets across competitive and non-competitive fixtures, since June's shock 3-1 friendly loss to Senegal, their first and only blip under Tuchel to date.

England vs. Uruguay: Thomas Tuchel's side seek seventh straight clean sheet

© Imago

Should the Three Lions also prevent Uruguay from scoring on Friday night, England will equal their all-time senior men's record for consecutive clean sheets of seven, set in the summer of 2021.

That year, England warmed up for Euro 2020 with 1-0 friendly victories over Austria and Romania, before shutting out Croatia, Scotland, the Czech Republic, Germany and Ukraine at the continental gathering.

Denmark's Mikkel Damsgaard broke England's sensational defensive streak in their Euro 2020 semi-final, but Gareth Southgate's men roared back to reach the final, where their hearts were broken by Italy from 12 yards.

However, England could now set a new all-time national team record for successive men's clean sheets, if they can deny both Uruguay and Japan on home soil in March's friendlies.

The Three Lions will then venture to the USA for two World Cup warm-up matches against New Zealand and Costa Rica, before tackling Croatia, Panama and Ghana in Group L of the upcoming competition.

England vs. Uruguay: Danger men for Thomas Tuchel's side to look out for

© Imago

Gone are the days when Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani would be terrorising defences up top for Uruguay, whose attack does not strike the same fear into the hearts of defences as it did a decade ago.

Nevertheless, 13-goal duo Darwin Nunez and Giorgian de Arrascaeta are two players to watch for Marcelo Bielsa's side; the former has registered 14 direct contributions in 24 games since signing for Al-Hilal from Liverpool in the summer.

Joint-second in the goal charts is Real Madrid's midfield maestro Federico Valverde, fresh from scoring a sensational hat-trick against Manchester City in the Champions League and setting a personal record in the process.

The 27-year-old has managed no fewer than 21 direct goal involvements this term - his most in a single campaign - while also scoring in each of his last three La Liga games.