Arsenal receive mixed international update as Ben White ends England exile after double injury blow

By Ben Knapton | 23 Mar 2026 12:09

Arsenal's Ben White has been called up to the England squad for their upcoming fixtures against Uruguay and Japan, ending his self-imposed exile from the national team.

The right-back had repeatedly snubbed international duty for over three years following his dramatic departure from the 2022 World Cup squad, which was reported to have been for personal reasons at the time.

However, White was then understood to have had a falling-out with Gareth Southgate's assistant Steve Holland, who made a barbed comment about the defender's supposed lack of interest in football in front of the rest of the squad.

Southgate subsequently confirmed that White did not want to be considered for England selection, although he vehemently denied claims that there had been a set-to between the defender and Holland.

Southgate's exit and Tuchel's arrival led to suggestions that White was considering a U-turn on his international future, although injuries and a lack of minutes prevented him from forcing his way back in.

Arsenal's Ben White called up for England as Eberechi Eze withdraws

© Imago / Visionhaus

Now, the former Brighton & Hove Albion man will be part of the England ranks for the first time since Qatar 2022, as he has been added to Tuchel's squad in place of the injured Jarell Quansah.

White could earn just his fifth and sixth England caps in March's friendly contests, having not made a single appearance for the Three Lions since a 3-0 win over Ivory Coast in March 2022.

White's inclusion is one of two changes Tuchel has been forced to make to his original 35-man selection, as the defender's teammate Eberechi Eze has been ruled out with a calf injury.

The playmaker was a notable absentee from Sunday's 2-0 loss to Manchester City in the EFL Cup final, and his spot will be filled by Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes.

Twenty-eight-year-old Barnes has only made one senior appearance for England to date, making his senior debut in a 3-0 friendly win over Wales behind closed doors in October 2020.

What does the future hold for Ben White at Arsenal?

© Iconsport / SPI

Thanks to Jurrien Timber's recent ankle issue - and general workload - White has played a more prominent role in the Arsenal team of late, albeit while also battling his own frequent fitness concerns.

However, the Englishman is not the same defender he was during his first three years at the club, and his hitherto telepathic link-up with Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side is not working its usual magic.

White vs. Jeremy Doku in the EFL Cup final was also a mismatch, and by the time the season ends, the 28-year-old will be approaching the final two years of his Gunners contract.

Arsenal do have the option to extend his deal by another 12 months, though, and with a new winger and new midfielder among the priorities this summer, there are surely more pros than cons to keeping White on the books.