Arsenal 0-2 Man City: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Nico O’Reilly inspires Pep Guardiola’s side to EFL Cup glory

By Oliver Thomas | 22 Mar 2026 18:30 , Last updated: 22 Mar 2026 18:41

Nico O'Reilly scored twice as Manchester City celebrated EFL Cup glory after beating Premier League leaders Arsenal 2-0 in the final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

You can be forgiven for labelling for first half of this hyped-up showpiece as a bit of a bore-fest, but there was still plenty of intrigue in a contest that neither Eberechi Eze, Martin Odegaard, Jurrien Timber nor Ruben Dias were fit to participate in due to injury.

The Gunners dominated proceedings in the opening exchanges and the Citizens had goalkeeper James Trafford to thank for keeping out Kai Havertz and two follow-ups from Bukayo Saka. However, Pep Guardiola’s side had to wait until the 43rd minute to register their first shot on goal.

Indeed, William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes won the vast majority of their duels with Erling Haaland, whose only attempt on goal in the first 45 was a looping header well over the crossbar on the stroke of half time.

Guardiola’s half-time team talk worked wonders, though, as Man City certainly stepped it up after the interval, boasting 74% possession in the first 15 minutes of the second half. Their persistence in the final third eventually paid off, with rising star O’Reilly nodding home from close range after Kepa Arrizabalaga fumbled a chipped cross from Rayan Cherki.

Chants of ‘Oh Nico O’Reilly’ then echoed around Wembley once again when the City academy starlet doubled their lead just four minutes later, meeting Matheus Nunes’s pinpoint delivery with a superb header directed across the face of goal into the far corner.

Arsenal were uncharacteristically unstable at the back and were not able to live with Man City's second-half intensity. The Gunners were penned in their own half by a ruthless Sky Blue wave and were second to almost every loose ball.

Riccardo Calafiori came close with a volley clipping the outside of the post, before the crossbar denied Arsenal again in the closing stages, but the night belongs to Man City, and O’Reilly in particular, who celebrate a famous triumph under the famous Wembley arch.

Victory for Man City marks their fifth EFL Cup triumph under Guardiola - no manager has ever won the competition on more occasions - and the club’s ninth overall, leaving them just one behind Liverpool’s record of 10.

This success comes as a vital rebound only days after their Champions League last-16 exit to Real Madrid, while simultaneously shattering Arsenal’s dreams of a historic, unprecedented quadruple.

While Mikel Arteta’s wait for a first major trophy since the 2020 FA Cup continues, his team remain the frontrunners for the Premier League title - sitting nine points clear of Man City - and continue to hunt for glory in both the Champions League and the FA Cup.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Oliver Thomas live from Wembley Stadium

© Imago

Many supporters felt prior to kickoff that this final could prove to be a defining moment in the season-long battle for domestic supremacy. It was a chance for Guardiola to get one over his former apprentice Arteta – and his Man City side justly reigned supreme on the big stage.

After a bruising week in the Premier League and Champions League, Man City needed a real lift on and off the pitch, and there are few better tonics than lifting silverware – this one being their first trophy of any kind since the 2024 Community Shield, and one inspired by an impressive academy starlet in O'Reilly.

Whether City’s EFL Cup triumph will trigger a psychological shift on the red side of North London remains to be seen – potentially forcing Arsenal to question their own clinical edge in the Premier League title race when the pressure is at its peak.

Indeed, Arsenal coming up short, again, against their modern-day rivals will hurt Arteta and co, but there is still plenty for play for this season and they must now prove to everyone that they will not crumble – or ‘bottle it’ for want of a familiar phrase – when push comes to shove in the final weeks of the season.

Replicating Man City’s historic 2022-23 treble-winning campaign (Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League) remains a distinct possibility for Arsenal. However, ending their 22-year drought for a top-flight title is the undeniable priority. The Gunners will certainly be out for revenge when they travel to the Etihad on April 19 for a match that could decide the title.

ARSENAL VS. MAN CITY HIGHLIGHTS

7th min: Arsenal 0-0 Man City: Three big saves from Trafford!

James Trafford called into action early! ? pic.twitter.com/ylmXO21hgu — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 22, 2026

Kai Havertz is slipped in behind by Martin Zubimendi, but his fairly tame left-footed shot from around 10 yards out is hit straight at James Trafford’s chest, before the Man City shot-stopper makes himself big to keeps out two efforts from Bukayo Saka.

Nico O'Reilly goal vs. Arsenal (60th min, Arsenal 0-1 Man City)

"Kepa's lost it, AND O'REILLY HAS STOLEN!"



Manchester City take the lead at Wembley! ? pic.twitter.com/L9KFaERBmn — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 22, 2026

Arsenal fans look away now!

Kepa Arrizabalaga allows a chipped ross from Rayan Cherki on the right to slip through his gloves and the ball falls kindly for Nico O’Reilly to head home from close range, with Zubimendi unable to react in time.

Nico O'Reilly goal vs. Arsenal (64th min, Arsenal 0-2 Man City)

Nico O'Reilly scores ANOTHER! ? pic.twitter.com/AhPZ29VCKP — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) March 22, 2026

O’Reilly at the double!

Another header and another goal for O’Reilly, who directs a superb effort across the face of goal and into the far corner after meeting a pinpoint delivery from Nunes, who was given acres of space down the right flank. Arsenal surprisingly all over the place at the back!

MAN OF THE MATCH - NICO O'REILLY

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Who else? Many would have assumed that if anyone would step up for Man City, it would be at least one member of their frontline such as Haaland. Oh no, it was local lad Nico O’Reilly - playing at left-back - who wrote his name all over this final!

The fearless and technically-gifted 20-year-old has been a hugely influential player for Guardiola’s side either in defence or midfield this season, and he proved his worth once again with two crucial second-half headers to put the Citizens in control on route to seeing out a famous victory at Wembley.

ARSENAL VS. MAN CITY MATCH STATS

Possession: Arsenal 37%-63% Man City

Shots: Arsenal 7-3 Man City

Shots on target: Arsenal 10-2 Man City

Corners: Arsenal 3-3 Man City

Fouls: Arsenal 11-11 Man City

BEST STATS

23y 163d - James Trafford is the youngest English goalkeeper to start a League Cup final at Wembley since Chris Woods for Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool in 1978 (18y 124d). Platform. pic.twitter.com/8BdWhVT5NO — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 22, 2026

Nico O'Reilly is the first player to score a brace in a League Cup Final since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in 2018.#CarabaoCupFinal pic.twitter.com/6TCjBR2agv — Squawka Live (@Squawka_Live) March 22, 2026

Most goals scored for Man City in major cup finals since Pep Guardiola took charge:



◎ 2 - İlkay Gündoğan

◎ 2 - Gabriel Jesus

◎ 2 - Raheem Sterling

◎ 2 - David Silva

◎ 2 - Sergio Aguero

◎ 2 - Rodri

◉ 2 - Nico O'Reilly ?



Welcome to the club. ? pic.twitter.com/bXpUA0kjlJ — Squawka (@Squawka) March 22, 2026

Pep Guardiola is the first manager in the competition’s history to win the EFL Cup five times.



? 2018

? 2019

? 2020

? 2021

? 2026



Five finals, five trophies. ? pic.twitter.com/qSQzleCQs8 — Squawka (@Squawka) March 22, 2026

Man City have now won each of their last eight EFL Cup finals. ? https://t.co/2zgXf8U6mD — Squawka (@Squawka) March 22, 2026

WHAT NEXT?

Players from both Arsenal and Man City will now shift their focus to the international break.

After the interval, the Gunners are next in action away against Southampton in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on April 4, before preparing for first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Sporting Lisbon three days later.

As for the Citizens, they will lock horns with Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in the FA Cup quarter-finals on April 4, before taking on Chelsea and Arsenal in their next two Premier League matches on April 12 and April 19.