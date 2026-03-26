Paris Saint-Germain, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia stance on summer transfer 'revealed' amid Arsenal interest

By Carter White | 26 Mar 2026 15:50

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly determined to retain the services of Arsenal target Khvicha Kvaratskhelia this summer.

The title-chasing Gunners have been linked with an ambitious move for the Georgia international in recent times.

Kvaratskhelia continues to be an important part of the puzzle for Les Parisiens this term, scoring four goals in 22 Ligue 1 appearances.

Luis Enrique's side are into the quarter-finals of the Champions League, preparing to face Liverpool next month.

Since making the switch from Napoli during the 2025 winter window, Kvaratskhelia has already won Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

© Imago / NurPhoto

PSG reveal Kvaratskhelia 'stance' amid Arsenal fondness

According to Sky Sports News, PSG star Kvaratskhelia is an option for Arsenal improvement on the left wing during the summer.

However, it is understood that neither Les Parisiens or the player himself are keen on a transfer ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

It is said that Arsenal are also considering moves for Premier League and England regular Anthony Gordon.

As well as the ex-Everton winger, the Gunners are also supposedly admirers of Real Madrid man Rodrygo.

Mikel Arteta currently has Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard as recognised left-wing choices at the Emirates.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Where else could Arsenal strengthen?

Even if they go on to secure a historic treble this season, Arsenal will be keen to improve their squad over the summer.

On top of left wing, the middle of the park has also been highlighted as an area of discussion for the Gunners.

The report above claims that Elliot Anderson and Sandro Tonali are of interest to the title chasers.