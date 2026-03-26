Arsenal transfer news: Key star speaks out on summer exit links and 2026 World Cup goals

By Seye Omidiora | 26 Mar 2026 17:54

Kai Havertz has quashed speculation linking him with a transfer away from Arsenal in the summer.

Despite an intense battle for the top honours domestically and in Europe, Havertz has faced a testing individual campaign defined more by time in the treatment room than on the pitch.

The Germany international has barely played for Mikel Arteta's men this season, featuring six times in the league and making 14 appearances across all competitions.

Regardless, Arsenal have opened up a nine-point lead over Manchester City in the Premier League table and have made it to the quarter-finals in Europe and the FA Cup.

However, the North London side recently suffered a setback in their pursuit of a quadruple after a 2-0 defeat to Man City in the Carabao Cup final.

Havertz rules out Gunners exit despite rival arrival

© Imago / Action Plus

Havertz, who played in the loss to Pep Guardiola's team, has insisted that he sees his long-term future at the Emirates.

“No, to be honest, I haven’t heard anything about that, and I haven’t read anything about it either,” Havertz said via The Standard. “I feel right at home at Arsenal, I feel everyone there is also very, very happy with me.

“Sure, it wasn’t a very easy season, but I definitely see my future at Arsenal, in London.”

Havertz is currently entering the final two years of his contract and has reportedly entered preliminary discussions regarding a one-year extension until 2029.

Tactical importance of Havertz in Arsenal's season run-in

© Imago

The return of a fully fit Havertz provides Arteta with essential tactical flexibility as the club navigates a congested fixture list in April.

While Viktor Gyokeres offers a more traditional presence in the final third, the German's ability to operate as a false nine or a deep-lying playmaker remains unique within the squad.

Havertz's presence will be particularly vital in the Champions League quarter-final against Sporting Lisbon, where his European experience could prove decisive, while Eberechi Eze's latest injury setback means that the German star's return is timely.

Furthermore, the forward is highly motivated to secure major honours this spring to ensure he heads into the 2026 World Cup as a guaranteed starter for his country.

"I missed the first six months of the season, and I will give it all for the club, and to be able to go with a lot of confidence to the World Cup," said the Germany international.

"I want to be successful at this World Cup and lead the way."