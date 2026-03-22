Arsenal player ratings vs. Man City: Kai Havertz and Bukayo Saka 3s on disastrous EFL Cup final day

By Ben Knapton | 22 Mar 2026 18:28

Arsenal's dreams of an unprecedented English football quadruple crashed and burned in a 2-0 defeat to Manchester City in the final of the EFL Cup at Wembley.

There was little for either side to write home about in a tetchy first half that the Gunners dominated, but in which they failed to get the better of James Trafford, who made an astounding triple save early doors.

However, whatever choice words Pep Guardiola had for his players at half time went down a treat, as the Citizens soon found themselves two goals to the good thanks to a pair of Nico O'Reilly headers, and Mikel Arteta's toothless men had nothing in the way of a response.

Here, Sports Mole provides its Arsenal player ratings from the EFL Cup final.

Arsenal player ratings vs. Man City: Sub-heading

GOALKEEPER

Kepa Arrizabalaga - 4/10

Had little in the way of action in the first half, barring one confident claim from a corner, but once again made EFL Cup headlines for the wrong reason with his latest gaffe.

DEFENCE

Ben White - 5/10

The potential concern for Gooners up against Jeremy Doku but marshalled the Belgian in the first half with help from teammates. However, when it was one-vs-one, he stood no chance. Booked and hooked.

William Saliba - 6/10

Relished his battles with Erling Haaland and got the better of the Norwegian in the first 45, but missed a clearing header for O'Reilly's second. Average.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6/10

Nearly presented a decent early chance to City with a wayward pass before making a great recovery on Antoine Semenyo. Neither of the goals were his fault.

Piero Hincapie - 4/10

Picked up the game's first yellow card for a late challenge on Matheus Nunes, and his subsequent performance was that of a man walking a tightrope. Subbed.

MIDFIELD

Declan Rice - 5/10

Was a relentless runner in midfield as to be expected, but for a lot of the contest, the game bypassed him.

Martin Zubimendi - 5/10

Lost his footing just before O'Reilly nodded home and was outmuscled by the Man City graduate. Not one of the worst otherwise.

Had to score when Trafford made the first of his astonishing triple save, and won just one of his 10 duels. Forgettable.

ATTACK

Fired straight at Trafford twice shortly after Havertz was denied, and lost O'Reilly for the Citizens second. Set-pieces failed him too. Displays are becoming slightly worrying.

Leandro Trossard - 4/10

Largely anonymous early doors and then failed to get on the end of a dangerous Riccardo Calafiori cross-cum-shot - longer studs on his boot and the outcome could have been different.

Viktor Gyokeres - 4/10

Made a few smart runs down the channels in the first half, but was either crowded out or outpaced most of the time. Second half... was he on the pitch?

SUBSTITUTES

Riccardo Calafiori - 6/10

Arsenal's most dangerous attacker - which says it all. Header into Trafford's arms and struck the outside of the post with a venomous volley. Should have been brought on sooner.

Noni Madueke - 5/10

Tried in vain to inject some venom into the Arsenal attack but even he was off his game.

Gabriel Martinelli - 4/10

Barely involved.

Gabriel Jesus - 5/10

Unfortunate with a looping header that clipped the crossbar.